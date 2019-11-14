Report: Everton striker Moise Kean on Roma radar

Everton brought the Italian to Goodison Park in the summer amid much fanfare but his career with the Toffees has not got off to the best start.

Everton striker Moise Kean has not had the best start to life at Goodison Park and, as such, reports have emerged linking him with an exit from the Toffees in 2020.

The 19-year-old was signed by Everton in early August from Juventus, joining Marco Silva's side for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport.

Kean's arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential - he is "destined for greatness", according to Italy manager Roberto Mancini (iNews).

However, the Italian is yet to get off the mark in 11 games for Everton and missed the 2-1 win away at Southampton altogether after being late for a team meeting - not the first time in his young career that he has been reprimanded for poor timekeeping.

A report from Calciomercato from a few days ago suggested that a return to Serie A could be on the cards with AC Milan as early as the January transfer window, and now the Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma have also thrown their name in the hat.

The CDS report claims that Gianluca Petrachi, the Giallorossi sporting director, is "trying" to arrange for a loan move to "tear" the teenager from Everton's grasp and bring him to the Stadio Olimpico, the capital club reportedly eager for a centre-forward to join their ranks soon.

Roma, three-time winners of Italy's top flight (Transfermarkt), are currently sixth in the Serie A table and third in Group J of the Europa League, level on points with second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.