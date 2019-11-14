Report: Daniel Levy fears 'nightmare' is about to happen at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose stated his intention to leave the club on a free transfer yesterday.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy fears his ‘nightmare scenario’ is about to play out.

Danny Rose came out yesterday and spoke publicly of his intention to run his contract at Tottenham down in the London Evening Standard.

The full-back has just under two years remaining on his time with Spurs, and is already on record saying that he will now leave for free in 2021.

Tottenham fear that Rose’s comments just publicise the attitude of many members of their first-team squad.

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen all have under a year left on their contract at Spurs, and Levy now fears that they are intending to take the same course of action as Rose, and leave on a free transfer.

That would mean that Tottenham lose millions of pounds worth of talent for free, and Levy is said to consider the situation a ‘nightmare’.

It is expected that Spurs will listen to offers for Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen in January, but the trio all apparently are happy to sit the season out at Hotspur Way.

And Tottenham could find themselves losing three of their most senior players, but getting no money in return, at the end of the season.