Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Daniel Levy fears 'nightmare' is about to happen at Tottenham

John Verrall
Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose stated his intention to leave the club on a free transfer yesterday.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy fears his ‘nightmare scenario’ is about to play out.

Danny Rose came out yesterday and spoke publicly of his intention to run his contract at Tottenham down in the London Evening Standard.

The full-back has just under two years remaining on his time with Spurs, and is already on record saying that he will now leave for free in 2021.

 

Tottenham fear that Rose’s comments just publicise the attitude of many members of their first-team squad.

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen all have under a year left on their contract at Spurs, and Levy now fears that they are intending to take the same course of action as Rose, and leave on a free transfer.

That would mean that Tottenham lose millions of pounds worth of talent for free, and Levy is said to consider the situation a ‘nightmare’.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

It is expected that Spurs will listen to offers for Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen in January, but the trio all apparently are happy to sit the season out at Hotspur Way.

And Tottenham could find themselves losing three of their most senior players, but getting no money in return, at the end of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch