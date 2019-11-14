Report claims Celtic's three-year offer to Bruno Davidson has been threatened by Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Bruno Davidson.

According to the Daily Record, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Hutchison Vale winger Bruno Davidson.

Davidson, 15, is emerging as one of the top young talents in Scottish football, and there are a number of clubs vying for his signature.

Celtic have attempted to secure his signature early by offering him a three-year deal, but that has yet to be accepted – and the Bhoys risk losing out.

Davidson has recently had a trial spell with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, meaning they're firmly in the mix, whilst West Ham United are understood to be involved too.

The biggest addition to the race though is Liverpool, with the Reds now hoping to lure him to Anfield in what would be a difficult move for him to turn down.

Verdict

This leaves Davidson in a tough spot, as he would be able to head to one of the biggest clubs in England, and attempt to follow in the footsteps of Andrew Robertson in becoming a Scottis hero at Anfield.

That would be a long way in the future, but that's the kind of dream Davidson would be able to pursue by picking a move to the Reds.

Celtic may be able to hand him a quicker route to the first-team football, and as of now, are the only side to be offering him a stay in Scotland.

Davidson must now think long and hard, but Celtic will be hoping that handing him a future in Scotland will help them win the race – and what a coup it would be if they could beat a host of big Premier League sides.