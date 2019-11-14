Quick links

Report: Celtic want £300,000 for John Kennedy

Subhankar Mondal
Celtic manager Ronny Deila (C), along with assistants John Colins (L) and John Kennedy (R), walk from the dug out at half time during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between...
Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy is reportedly on the radar of Hibernian.

Celtic's John Kennedy (R) vies with Benfica's Oscar Cardozo (L) and Augustin Binya (R) during their group D Champions League football match at the Luz stadium in Lisbon 24 October 2007....

According to The Daily Record, Celtic want £300,000 in compensation for assistant manager John Kennedy.

It has been reported that Hibernian are looking at Kennedy as a potential manager for their first team.

The 36-year-old is the assistant manager at Celtic and has a very strong reputation in the football community.

It has been reported by The Daily Record that although Hibs are interested in Kennedy, they have yet to make an approach for him.

 

Staying at Celtic

Kennedy is a very good coach, and although £300,000 is quite a lot of money, perhaps it would be best for Celtic if they retain his services until the end of the season at least.

It remains to be seen what the former Scotland international central defender himself wants to do, as he could have ambitions of becoming the first-team manager of a club.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble in Scotland for the fourth season in a row, and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Celtic's new interim manager Neil Lennon is unveiled with his assistant John Kennedy at Celtic Park on February 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

