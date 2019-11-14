Report: Celtic want £300,000 for John Kennedy

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy is reportedly on the radar of Hibernian.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic want £300,000 in compensation for assistant manager John Kennedy.

It has been reported that Hibernian are looking at Kennedy as a potential manager for their first team.

The 36-year-old is the assistant manager at Celtic and has a very strong reputation in the football community.

It has been reported by The Daily Record that although Hibs are interested in Kennedy, they have yet to make an approach for him.

Staying at Celtic

Kennedy is a very good coach, and although £300,000 is quite a lot of money, perhaps it would be best for Celtic if they retain his services until the end of the season at least.

It remains to be seen what the former Scotland international central defender himself wants to do, as he could have ambitions of becoming the first-team manager of a club.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble in Scotland for the fourth season in a row, and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.