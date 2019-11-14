Who sings the Renault Clio 2019 advert? It's a great song, but check out her band!

It's iconic, but we haven't heard it like this before.

What a stunning piece of work!

The festive season is now in full swing, and you know what that means... Christmas adverts! So far, we've seen some incredible ones, with the recent edition for John Lewis proving to be a swift hit with audiences.

Every year, many of us like to offer our thoughts on which the best of the year is. So far, you have the likes of IKEA, Aldi and Sainsbury's up against John Lewis, but to our surprise, another advert has surfaced to steal the spotlight...

What's the surprise? Well, the fact that it's not even a Christmas ad.

Viewers have fallen completely in awe with Renault Clio's latest marketing, and it's no mystery as to why.

Renault Clio advert 2019

Renault Clio has decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular french car with an advert for the ages.

We begin centred upon a young British girl being sent away on French exchange; her parents wave her off. While in France, she strikes up a friendship with another girl her age, and we watch them live out happy days, eating ice cream and venturing out to the swingset etc.

Fast forward and we are reunited with the pair as teenagers, and it's clear that their bond has withstood the test of time. After more lovingly captured activities, we join them in a Renault Clio as they share a kiss. The lovers continue to keep in touch through correspondence, despite the distance between them.

However, events take a sinister turn when the British woman's father finds one of the notes written to her. All looks gloomy, as we watch the French woman being wed from the perspective of her former partner. Yet, we once again cut into the future to realise that the marriage has failed and the two central characters are reunited.

The advert concludes on a shot of them both content, with children and driving to their parents for a warm embrace on the driveway.

Renault Clio: 2019 advert song

The story is enhanced beautifully by the inspired use of music.

Sound familiar?

Of course, it does, it's 'Wonderwall' by Oasis. However, this version is performed by an artist named Rahel Debebe-Dessalegne.

She is a member of the London-based band Hejira. According to their website, they formed in the late 2000s after the members met playing in big band and jazz ensembles; they even played with the likes of Amy Winehouse!

Their first album - titled Prayer Before Birth - was released back in 2013. After that, fans witnessed them release such projects as 2015's Name Surname EP and singles like 'I Don't Belong to Anyone'. However, they delivered their sophomore record - Thread of Gold - in February 2019.

They currently have over three-thousand listeners on Spotify; after the Renault Clio advert, we expect many will discover them. Sadly, her version of 'Wonderwall' appears unavailable right now, but we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled regarding its availability. In the meantime, check out one of her band's songs below:

