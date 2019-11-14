Red Dead Redemption 2 PC 1.14 patch notes: Update should fix crashing and freezing!

Update 1.14 for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is intended to fix the issues with it crashing and freezing per its patch notes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been on PC since November 5th and it's a shame that we've been talking about issues with it freezing, crashing and stuttering rather than it being a bloody brilliant game. Fortunately, Rockstar Games have released update 1.14 which - per its patch notes - is intended to fix most of the aforementioned issues.

The wild west is Rockstar Games' magnum opus and the PC experience has had its benefits such as players being able to discover what the lost Princess looks like in her early-twenties. Unfortunately, aside from that, the return to being a cowboy has largely been a Westworld nightmare with players' immersion constantly broken by numerous glitches and bugs.

Most of the irremovable problems have resulted in Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of the worst PC ports of all time despite being one of the greatest games of the decade on consoles. With that being said, hopefully update 1.14 fixes the experience so players can focus on being a no-good outlaw instead of a tech whiz.

What does the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC update 1.14 fix?

Rockstar Games' update 1.14 for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is designed to fix the issues with it crashing and freezing. This comes via its super-long patch notes which you can check out in their entirety by clicking here.

The update weighs in at 2.91 GB and its patch notes detail a bunch of fixes for the game's graphics and performance. There's also fixes for numerous problems with it crashing which you can find below:

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes during game startup and logo screen

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes when changing graphics settings or switching back and forth between presets

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes during the initial boot of the game in the Windowed display mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when switching between Windowed and Fullscreen display modes on some graphics cards

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when the game window lost focus or as a result of using Alt+Tab

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to load an autosave on some systems

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when repeatedly transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes when attempting to quit the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash on some systems when connecting and disconnecting input devices with the game running

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to switch weapons in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when opening the HDR Calibration screen with some combinations of graphics cards and displays

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when using the mouse to switch between categories in the Satchel menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game freezing when applying remapped keyboard inputs through the Settings menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in an infinite loading screen when exiting the Settings menu and returning to the Landing Page

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when playing Story Mode while offline

Fixed crashes and stability issues that resulted in the error “Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly” during gameplay

Fixed an issue with attempting to join another player’s Red Dead Online session with a different control scheme or lock-on type that resulted in networking issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the Red Dead Redemption 2 desktop shortcut from correctly launching the game

How to fix: Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC stuttering

While update 1.14 is intended to resolve the issues with Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC crashing and freezing, the issues with it stuttering are a bigger problem that Rockstar has partly blamed on Nvidia.

If the update doesn't fix the issues with the game stuttering, Rockstar have provided a temporary workaround while they continue to work with Nvidia to permanently resolve the problem. However, know that the temporary solutions could result in slower frame rates around towns.

How to fix Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC stuttering via Rockstar Games Launcher:

Disable any custom workarounds for this issue, including Process Lasso or BES

Start the Rockstar Games Launcher

Select Settings

Under My installed Games select Red Dead Redemption 2

Scroll down to Launch arguments

Add the following command:

-cpuLoadRebalancing

Select Games

Launch Red Dead Redemption 2

How to fix Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC stuttering via Epic Games Store:

Disable any custom workarounds for this issue, including Process Lasso or BES

Start the Epic Games Launcher

Select Settings

Scroll down to Red Dead Redemption 2

Check the box Additional Command Line Arguments

Add the following command:

-cpuLoadRebalancing

Return to the Main Menu

Launch Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games apologise for Red Dead Redemption 2's issues on PC

Rockstar Games have apologised for the problems players have had to endure while attempting to enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC.

In an effort to reward players for their patience, cowboys who explore the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC from "this week and through to the holiday season" will be given a Red Dead Online bonus bundle. This package will include the Prieto Poncho, provisions and ammo.

How to fix: Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly on PC

For those who continue to suffer from issues with the game following update 1.14, Rockstar highly recommend visiting their troubleshooting page.