Ray Parlour brushes off suggestion of Jose Mourinho to Tottenham or Arsenal

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have endured difficult starts to the season.

Ray Parlour has shut down the thought that Jose Mourinho could become Tottenham or Arsenal's next manager if either club were to part ways with their current man in charge.

Both Spurs and Arsenal have started off the new campaign in a very difficult manner, with Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery coming under pressure as finishing in the Champions League places at the end of the season is slipping away from them.

In recent weeks, Mourinho has been touted for the Arsenal job [The Daily Mail], and the Spurs job [The Daily Mail], with the three-time Premier League winner currently out of work.

Speaking to Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (13/11/2019), Parlour explained that the lack of money at Spurs and Arsenal means that Mourinho wouldn't suit either North London club.

"It's amazing to see that Spurs are 14th with the squad they have got and the players they have got," Parlour told TalkSport. "I think he needs to be backed a bit more, he knows he's going to lose a few players and they need to re-invest - whether he can get them into the Champions League places this season, it looks very unlikely now.

"I do [think Pochettino is the right man for Spurs], who else would you go for? If you're going to get rid of a manager, you have to have a plan. But Mourinho wherever he has gone, he has always had money to spend. Have Spurs got the money to spend? They haven't given to Pochettino, you'd think they would give it to Pochettino first.

"Arsenal are in the same situation. Would they look at Mourinho? They haven't got the money to spend either."

Mourinho is a very controversial figure, with his last job at Manchester United not helping his cause as he was sacked by the Old Trafford club last December.

His style of play, outspoken character and ability to rub people up the wrong way does make him a marmite like figure. Added with that, he hasn't exactly put his name into Arsenal's good books given his previous comments about the club and Arsene Wenger.

It could be argued that Emery is under more pressure at Arsenal because he hasn't built anything of any significance yet at the Emirates, whilst Pochettino and his players are now at a crossroads.