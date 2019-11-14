Rangers selling Glen Kamara would immediately undermine Ross Wilson

Championship challengers Leeds United are reportedly keen to sign Glen Kamara from Scottish Premiership powerhouses Rangers for £8m.

Ross Wilson set his stall out early in his first press conference as Rangers’ new director of football; the Glasgow giants, he insisted, will not be selling any of their star players during the January transfer window (STV).

With Steven Gerrard’s side challenging for their first Premiership title since 2012 and on the verge of the Europa League knockout stages, 2019/20 is shaping up to be the season where Rangers really announce their return as a force in Scottish football.

Subscribe

And with glory in their sights again after one of the most miserable periods in the club’s entire history, Wilson was at pains to point out on Wednesday that the likes of Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier and co will not be going anywhere in the winter.

Surely that applies to Glen Kamara too.

The Finland international might have started just half of Rangers’ 12 league games this season but that is less a reflection on him and more down to the array of talented options Gerrard can pick from in central midfield. Kamara, an inspired £50,000 signing from Dundee 10 months ago, has been a big hit at Ibrox with his composure and quality on the ball helping to make The Gers far more effective in possession both at home and abroad.

But reports emerging from the Evening Times suggest that Wilson is set to undergo an immediate examination of his own resolve.

Leeds United want Kamara, they say, as do Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brighton. And Rangers would apparently be tempted to cash in for around £8 million, even if they are under no financial pressure to sell a player under contract until 2023.

From a financial point of view, making an £7.95 million profit on a player Rangers signed less than a year ago would represent brilliant business. But there’s more to aim for this season than a quick buck.

And the last thing Wilson will want to do, so soon after promising that none of Rangers’ stars would be sold, is to accept a bid from Leeds. That wouldn’t reflect well at all on him, regardless of the figures involved.