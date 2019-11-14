Pokémon Sword and Shield: Metacritic reviews say “best games in the series”

A round-up of the Pokemon Sword and Shield reviews from Metacritic which vary from saying best in the series to unambitious and disappointing.

Pokémon Sword and Shield comes out tomorrow and fans are less than thrilled with the fact that over 400 Pokémon are missing. This has resulted in numerous trends on Twitter such as #Dexit and #ThankYouGameFreak, but none of that matters now as the reviews are out and on Metacritic, meaning disgruntled fans can make an educated assumption as to whether or not the latest instalment is worthy of their time and money.

As mentioned before, the biggest gripe fans seem to have with Pokémon Sword and Shield is that it boasts 400 fewer Pokémon than past iterations. The resounding anger from the community has resulted in someone creating a petition asking Donald Trump to stop its sales, and it could also be cited as the potential reason for Game Freak cancelling their launch event in Tokyo despite the official excuse given by the developers.

Either way, all of the controversy surrounding the reduced Pokedex doesn't seem to have affected the quality of the game as it has scored relatively well.

"The best games of the series so far"

Pokémon Sword and Shield has a fresh score of 81 on Metacritic thanks to 15 positive reviews as opposed to four mixed. The positive reviews have largely heaped praise on the instalment's introduction of new ideas that have removed some of the more tedious elements from past iterations .

IGN have given a score of 9.3/10 and their review says "Pokémon Sword and Shield are the best games in the series, streamlining its most tedious traditions without losing any of the charm."

Gamespot's review largely agrees with IGN's about the more tedious elements having been reduced, as they proclaim that "Sword and Shield cut out the bloat to focus on what makes the pillars of the Pokémon games so captivating in the first place." They bestowed a score of 9/10.

Away from Gamespot and IGN, Gamesradar's 9/10 review states that Pokémon Sword and Shield provide "the most compelling Pokémon world to date."

Game Informer agrees that the instalment is a strong effort at transitioning Pokémon to the Nintendo Switch, but they also point out that there are some frustrations that stop it from reaching legendary status.

This sentiment is echoed by Nintendo Life as they feel that the game does a lot of things right, but that Game Freak are also guilty of relying on a "decade-old design document."

"Underwhelming and unambitious"

While Pokémon Sword and Shield has largely received positive reviews on Metacritic, there are a few that are mixed.

VG 24/7 say that the game provides "the warm, fuzzy feeling" one would expect from a Pokémon instalment, but they also admit that it's disappointing and feels unfinished.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star suggests that it suffers from poor pacing and restrictive open-world design. In their review, they give the game three-out-of-five stars and claim that it's good but not great.

Lastly, the Metro argues that the furore over the reduced Pokedex may have been overblown, but that Pokémon Sword and Shield feels like an "underwhelming and unambitious" effort to modernise the series.