Photo: Tottenham Hotspur star Lo Celso in training for Argentina

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Tottenham star is with the Argentina national side.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is preparing to take on Brazil with Argentina on Friday.

Lo Celso was called into the Argentina squad after recently returning from an injury suffered on international duty in September.

The midfielder sent a message to fans showing he is enjoying himself, and remains fully fit.

Lo Celso is one of two Tottenham players in the squad and Argentine outlet El Transigente report that he and Juan Foyth are both in line to start against Brazil.

Argentina have a second international against Uruguay on Monday, but both are friendly matches so there is a good chance manager Lionel Scaloni will rotate the team.

Tottenham have just got Foyth and Lo Celso back from injuries, and hope to get them back this time without any issues.

He has impressed for Tottenham in his brief appearances since returning and its clear that having him available will be key to the team's potential upturn in fortunes.

 

Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

