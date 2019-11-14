Photo: Tottenham Hotspur star Lo Celso in training for Argentina

Tottenham star is with the Argentina national side.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is preparing to take on Brazil with Argentina on Friday.

Lo Celso was called into the Argentina squad after recently returning from an injury suffered on international duty in September.

The midfielder sent a message to fans showing he is enjoying himself, and remains fully fit.

Lo Celso is one of two Tottenham players in the squad and Argentine outlet El Transigente report that he and Juan Foyth are both in line to start against Brazil.

Argentina have a second international against Uruguay on Monday, but both are friendly matches so there is a good chance manager Lionel Scaloni will rotate the team.

Tottenham have just got Foyth and Lo Celso back from injuries, and hope to get them back this time without any issues.

He has impressed for Tottenham in his brief appearances since returning and its clear that having him available will be key to the team's potential upturn in fortunes.