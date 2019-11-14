Everton cult hero Pat Nevin comments on 'deafening silence' he noticed at Goodison Park

Everton are still with Marco Silva despite some of the Toffees fanbase still unconvinced by him, with Nevin speaking on what he noticed at Goodison Park earlier this month.

Everton cult hero Pat Nevin has spoken about something he noticed at Goodison Park during the first half of the Toffees' Premier League game with Tottenham at the start of November which he implied was a problem.

The game between Everton and Spurs remained goalless going into the interval, before Dele Alli broke the deadlock at Goodison Park just after the hour mark and Cenk Tosun drew level in the seventh minute of added time.

While the majority of the key moments in the game happened in the second half - indeed, the game will unfortunately be remembered for the horrific injury suffered by Andre Gomes - Nevin commented on what he noticed in the opening 45 minutes - namely "deafening silence".

Nevin, a Chelsea legend, was speaking with the Blues' media team regarding the relationship between Frank Lampard and the club's fanbase, and compared it to what he deemed a "breakdown" in the relationship between the Everton faithful and Silva.

"I was at Everton the other week and the silence was deafening in the first half of their game against Spurs," he said. "There has been a breakdown in that relationship and it can be hard to build again unless those fans, who are normally so partisan, can truly believe in the mission.

"The effect of a special atmosphere is obvious, just look at the reaction to being 4-1 down to Ajax when the fans stayed onside! There is a feeling that something special is happening at (Chelsea) just now and everyone should feel that they are a part of it. We are looking like one of the best teams again right now and at this moment we have a decent argument to say we have the best fans as well."

Everton claimed seven points from four matches following October’s international break - which could have been more were it not for instances of bad luck against Brighton and Tottenham - and also progressed to the League Cup quarter finals with victory over Watford.