'Obsessed': Leeds fans react as Derby post cheeky 7-1 Tweet after youth game

Derby County thrashed Championship rivals Leeds United in the Premier League 2 cup on Wednesday night.

Derby County just couldn’t help themselves could they.

Then again, it’s easy to get a little carried away when your Under-23s just thumped a team 7-1 – especially if that team is one you’ve spent most of 2019 warring against.

Ten months after the so-called ‘Spygate’ scandal, and five after The Rams broke Leeds hearts on their hallowed Elland Road turf a dramatic play-off semi-final, Derby came out on top again – and they just couldn’t help rubbing it in.

L̶e̶e̶d̶s̶ ̶U̶n̶i̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶b̶e̶a̶t̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶m̶s̶e̶l̶v̶e̶s̶ #DCFCU23s beat Leeds United 7-1 in the #PLCup last night!



Here are all the goals... pic.twitter.com/abtc32Asmt — Derby County Academy (@dcfcacademy) November 14, 2019

Thanks to a hat-trick from the inspirational Louie Sibley, plus two from Jamal Hector-Ingram and one each from Mason Bennett and Max Bird, Leeds’ U23s were dumped out of the Premier League Cup in humiliating fashion on Wednesday night. It could have been more than seven, too.

Now, this might have been Carlos Corberan’s team of kids rather than Marcelo Bielsa’s beaten play-off semi-finalists, but Derby didn’t miss an opportunity to pour a hefty does of salt into the wounds.

The question is; are we on the verge of a brand new rivalry between two historic powerhouses? The Leeds supporters will say no of course, claiming little old Derby are not fit to even lace their boots.

But the animosity between these two clubs is growing.

Still pretending we have a rivalry I see — Davidh (@davidh_lufc) November 14, 2019

Hope they all got cab home — Ron (@ronaallleeds) November 14, 2019

Poor derby desperate to be us — kurt Dunne (@kbddunne) November 14, 2019

Hope they got a lovely trophy #cupfinal — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) November 14, 2019

I spy with my little eye i can't see derby pic.twitter.com/3yBd2ToN2W — Robert Docherty (@doclufc1984) November 14, 2019

Why are Derby so obsessed with Leeds? — stujeffery (@Stuart_Jeffery) November 14, 2019