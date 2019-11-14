Quick links

'Obsessed': Leeds fans react as Derby post cheeky 7-1 Tweet after youth game

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Derby County thrashed Championship rivals Leeds United in the Premier League 2 cup on Wednesday night.

DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15:A Derby fan gestures 1-0 to the Nottingham fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest at iPro Stadium on October 15,...

Derby County just couldn’t help themselves could they.

Then again, it’s easy to get a little carried away when your Under-23s just thumped a team 7-1 – especially if that team is one you’ve spent most of 2019 warring against.

Ten months after the so-called ‘Spygate’ scandal, and five after The Rams broke Leeds hearts on their hallowed Elland Road turf a dramatic play-off semi-final, Derby came out on top again – and they just couldn’t help rubbing it in.

Thanks to a hat-trick from the inspirational Louie Sibley, plus two from Jamal Hector-Ingram and one each from Mason Bennett and Max Bird, Leeds’ U23s were dumped out of the Premier League Cup in humiliating fashion on Wednesday night. It could have been more than seven, too.

Now, this might have been Carlos Corberan’s team of kids rather than Marcelo Bielsa’s beaten play-off semi-finalists, but Derby didn’t miss an opportunity to pour a hefty does of salt into the wounds.

The question is; are we on the verge of a brand new rivalry between two historic powerhouses? The Leeds supporters will say no of course, claiming little old Derby are not fit to even lace their boots.

But the animosity between these two clubs is growing.

