Nicol thinks Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will take James Milner’s place at Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

James Milner is reportedly out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Steve Nicol has suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the successor to James Milner at Liverpool, as quoted in The Express.

Milner - who can operate as a midfielder, full-back or winger, is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, according to The Express.

The former Leeds United and Newcastle United star is a key player in manager Jurgen Klopp’s side, but given that he is 33 years of age now, the Reds may not offer him a new contract.

 

Liverpool legend Nicol - who won the league title as many as four times with the Reds and the European Cup once - has suggested that 26-year-old England international midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain will eventually replace Milner in the team.

The Express quotes Nicol as saying when asked if Klopp needs to add to the midfield department: “I don’t think so. [Jordan] Henderson’s still got two or three seasons in him, Fabinho no question.

“The fact that Chamberlain has come in, I think probably he’s going to be the guy that will replace the minutes that Milner gets, eventually.”

Important player for the future

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, but the England international has had injury issues during his time at Anfield so far.

The England international has not been able to make the kind of impact that he would have liked at Anfield, but now that the 26-year-old is fully fit and available, the former Southampton midfielder could establish himself as a important figure in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

