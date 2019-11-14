Newcastle's reported transfer plan may leave West Ham favourites for Mbwana Samatta

Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly keen on Mbwana Samatta.

According to The Shields Gazette, Newcastle United are prioritising loan deals in January despite their interest in Mbwana Samatta – which may leave West Ham United as the favourites for him.

The Magpies did land the likes of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth, Jetro Willems and Andy Carroll over the summer, but still need new faces.

Steve Bruce will be keen to add players in January, and another striker to take some pressure off Joelinton may be a priority for the Magpies.

BBC Sport reported last week that Newcastle and West Ham United both want to sign Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, who scored against Liverpool last week.

The 26-year-old striker has hit eight goals in 19 games this season as well as 32 goals in 51 outings last term, meaning he's attracting major interest.

However, it's now claimed that whilst Newcastle do like the Tanzania striker, they're prioritising loan deals – and that may just leave West Ham in the clear.

Genk would likely demand an eight-figure fee for their leading striker, but if Newcastle are planning to strike loan deals, Samatta surely wouldn't fit into those plans.

West Ham desperately need some support for Sebastien Haller, and Samatta may just fit the bill, especially as he shouldn't really break the bank.

That may be frustrating for Newcastle, and the notion of loans being the prime target in January isn't exactly exciting, especially given how Islam Slimani and Kenedy panned out.

Still, they should keep tabs on Samatta just in case a deal does become possible, but for now, West Ham may be able to lead the way for the Champions League goalscorer.