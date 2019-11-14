Newcastle reportedly want £8.5m Domagoj Vida but Norwich need him more

Three Premier League clubs, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion, are all being linked with Besiktas' Croatian defender.

Newcastle United and Brighton are in competition to sign Croatian international centre-back Domagoj Vida during the January transfer window, according to Takvim.

Barely a transfer window has gone by without the Besiktas centre-half being linked with a move to the Premier League, ever since he performed heroics alongside Dejan Lovren in Croatia’s superb 2018 World Cup campaign.

And things aren’t going to be any different in January.

According to Takvim, Newcastle and Brighton are interested in Vida, who is likely to cost around £8.5 million in the winter window.

But conceding goals hasn’t been much of a problem for The Magpies or The Seagulls this season, with both enjoying the safety of mid-table heading into the November international break. Newcastle have a whole host of talented centre-backs including Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and the returning Florian Lejeune.

Paul Dummett, meanwhile, is arguably at his best in the back three system that Steve Bruce prefers. Their problems lie at the other end of the pitch, with Bruce's £70 million strike force failing to fire on a consistent basis.

Sabah claimed last week that Norwich City are interested in the experienced Vida too and The Canaries need him far more than Newcastle, or Brighton for that matter. Lewis Dunk, Matt Clarke and Shane Duffy will be joined by the excellent Ben White when he returns to the Amex from his loan spell at Leeds. White is perhaps the most accomplished defender in the whole of the Championship right now.

Norwich have conceded 28 goals in the top flight, the most in the league, and Daniel Farke’s side are crying out for a battle-scarred stopper like Vida who has been there and done it at the top level.