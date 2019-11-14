Mick McCarthy describes training ground moment that left him excited about Spurs' Troy Parrott

The Tottenham Hotspur teenager will make his Republic of Ireland debut tonight against New Zealand.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has been impressed by what he's seen from Spurs youngster Troy Parrott in national team training, The42.ie report.

The 17-year-old is set to become the youngest Republic of Ireland player since Robbie Keane's debut when he takes part in a Dublin friendly this evening.

It's quite an achievement so early in his career and bodes well for his potential.

At Spurs this season he's slowly moving in from the fringes of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team, making his debut in a League Cup match and being included on the bench in a Premier League fixture against Everton.

Speaking to reporters this week, McCarthy highlighted one moment in particular during recent training that left him with a good feeling about the kind of player he is.

As quoted by The42.ie, he said: "He’s a bright, very intelligent footballer that’s very good with the ball at his feet.

"He did some really good things yesterday. I think he found it tough enough, it was intense, but he enjoyed it.

"I don’t think I’ve seen his full potential yet in the couple of training sessions we’ve had, but he did something yesterday when the ball came into him. He turned and got his shot off, which was terrific, and you could see from that little cameo that he’s got something special."

Tonight, Parrott will be hoping he can replicate the scoring form he's shown so far this season at youth level.

He's scored seven goals in four appearances for Spurs developments sides this term, five of which have come in the UEFA Youth League.

With three goals in his first three U21 caps for Ireland too, he's showing the kind of lethal instinct that marks him out as a significant talent.

A senior international will be the biggest test of his career so far, but also his biggest opportunity.

If he can make headlines with a debut goal it could provide him with the confidence needed to convince Pochettino is worthy of more appearances in a Spurs shirt.