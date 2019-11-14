Meet 10-year-old Ava, star of the 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert!

Christmas is inching ever closer and thanks to the arrival of John Lewis' 2019 advert, the festive season can begin!

The 2019 John Lewis advert is here which means that the build-up to Christmas can finally get itself into full swing.

Each year the trademark advert is high on everyone's wishlist and it's safe to say that the shopping chain have done it again with another adorable advert.

We join Excitable Edgar, an adorable but clumsy dragon whose fire-breathing ability gets himself on the wrong side of the local townsfolk.

Luckily, he has the help of Ava, a young girl with a soft spot for the delightful dragon.

John Lewis' 2019 Christmas advert

The advert, which is now from John Lewis and Partners (Waitrose), rather than just John Lewis, brings about another delightful tale and will no doubt be a firm favourite in the collection of recent Christmas commercials.

Meet Ava and Excitable Edgar

While previous adverts have given us the likes of Monty the Penguin and Elton John, for some reason, 2019's ad is another return to form and introduces us to Ava and her delightful dragon pal Excitable Edgar.

As you can guess from his name, Edgar is thoroughly excitable fella which, being a fire-breathing dragon, isn't ideal when he wants to take part in building a snowman, ice skating or watching the unveiling of a highly flammable Christmas tree.

Luckily, Ava is on hand to show that Edgar's penchant for setting fire to stuff isn't an entirely bad thing as he comes in very handy with the Christmas pudding.

Who plays Ava and how did she get the role?

Ava, the young girl in the advert, is played by 10-year-old actress Ruby Dailly.

Ruby earned the role after impressing the John Lewis advert team after she took part in an open audition that saw her go up against countless other hopefuls.

Auditions took place across Great Britain and Ruby, who is from Glasgow, won the part and looks to be the perfect fit alongside her clumsy fire-breathing chum.

The John Lewis advert is Ruby's first foray into the acting business but we wouldn't bet on it being her last.