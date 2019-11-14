Mateusz Klich comments on Leeds talent Mateusz Bogusz

Leeds United have high hopes for youngster Mateusz Bogusz.

Leeds United midfielder Matesuz Klich has backed teammate Mateusz Bogusz for a 'big future', as quoted by Leeds Live.

Bogusz, 18, had been emerging in his native Poland with Ruch Chorzow, scoring six goals in 33 games, before heading to Leeds.

The Whites fended off competition to bring Bogusz to Elland Road in January of this year, though he has spent the majority of his time in the Leeds development setup.

Bogusz managed to make his first-team debut for Leeds in August of this year, and given that he already has a cap for Poland's Under-21's, he's set for a bright career.

The teenager's move to West Yorkshire saw him team up with fellow Polish midfielder Klich, and many believe Bogusz could be Klich's heir, or they may even play together.

Now, Klich has given his verdict on Bogusz, admitting that the thinks the long shot specialist has a 'big future' ahead of him having already shown great potential.

Klich has added that he has already told Bogusz that he's lucky to have earned a move to a big club so early in his career, believing it showcases what a talent he is at such a young age.

“Big future,” said Klich. “I told him already that he’s lucky that he got here at such a young age because he really has a lot of talent, he’s a very humble guy and he wants to learn. He’s a good player so I think he’s going to have a good future,” he added.