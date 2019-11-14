Marvelous Nakamba comments on Aston Villa fans and how he feels he's fared at Villa Park so far

Aston Villa brought the Zimbabwe international to Villa Park this summer and he's quickly become a hit with the Villans faithful.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has spoken of his time at Villa Park so far following his summer move from Club Brugge, including how he feels he has performed and his opinion of the Villans fanbase.

The newly-promoted Premier League side signed the Zimbabwe international for a reported £11million in the summer (Sky Sports News) and he has quickly become a fan favourite in the claret and blue.

Currently on international duty ahead of the Warriors' 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group H games against Botswana and Zambia, Nakamba was able to reflect on his first few months at Villa Park, in conversation with The Herald.

“The fans are very friendly, they are amazing, even if we walk in the streets, they are very supportive,’’ Nakamba told the outlet. “I am feeling at home and enjoying the experience.

“I am giving everything, it is a new league and I am trying to adjust to the new environment, now I am more mature, I have played somewhere and it is a bit easy to adapt. I am 25 now and I think I can handle the pressure. For me it is an honour playing against the best players in the world week-in-week-out.’’

Nakamba has made eight Premier League starts this season for Dean Smith's side, plus one in the League Cup (Transfermarkt).

Up next for Villa, after the international break, is the Monday night clash with Newcastle at Villa Park on 25 November, Smith and co hoping to claw themselves away from the lower reaches of the table.