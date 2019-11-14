Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus sends message to Liverpool

Liverpool are currently nine points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has fired a warning shot to Liverpool in the National, that his side won’t go away in the race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool struck a huge blow in the title race last weekend, as they beat City 3-1 at Anfield.

Jesus’s City side are now nine points behind Liverpool and in fourth place in the Premier League table, after 12 games.

It already looks as if it could be impossible for City to catch up with Liverpool, as they have barely lost in the league for well over a year now.

But Jesus insists that City will be doing everything in their power to catch up with Liverpool, as they look to retain their title.

“There are 26 matches left and that’s a long way out even to think who will win the Premier League,” the £27 million striker (Sky Sports) said.

“Liverpool are playing really well. They were beaten only once last season but we will take them on and keep fighting for the title again.

“We will try to do our maximum and we will recover. We know we have the capacity to do this. Obviously, we want to win the championship.”

City, of course, did manage to come from behind Liverpool to catch them up last term, but they were never trailing by this many points.

Pep Guardiola’s men have already lost three times this season, with their defensive injuries affecting their form badly.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still unbeaten in domestic football this campaign, and it is difficult to see where they will drop points next.

Liverpool return to action after the international break when they take on Crystal Palace, while City face Chelsea.