Liverpool's Jordan Henderson quizzed by Jamie Carragher on facing Tottenham in Champions League final

Liverpool went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final last season.

Jordan Henderson has told The Greatest Game podcast that he genuinely had no preference over who Liverpool took on in the Champions League final last year.

Henderson’s Liverpool side were forced to wait 24 hours before finding out their opponents in the final of the competition, as Spurs took on Ajax.

Tottenham managed to stage a dramatic fight back in that match, as they scored three goals in the second-half of their clash with the Dutch side.

And Jamie Carragher admitted on the same show that his ‘heart sank’ when Tottenham completed the comeback against Ajax.

However, Henderson suggested that Liverpool’s squad had no such fears about taking on an English side, even though they realised that dangers that Tottenham could pose.

“I always felt either side was dangerous and a really good side,” he said, when Carragher asked him who he really wanted to play in the final.

“It didn’t matter who it was, as they are both really good teams and they could both hurt us in different ways. They had so many good players in both teams.

“To be honest, no [we didn’t fear playing in English club].

“And another thing about the gaffer is that he’s really good at addressing things like that.

“If he had thought that the players were thinking ‘well s*** it’s Spurs, English team’, he wouldn’t just leave that, he’d address it with us.”

Carragher’s fears over playing Spurs eventually proved to be unfounded, as Liverpool cruised to success in the final.

The Reds took the lead early on after Mo Salah fired them in front from the penalty spot, and then Divock Origi sealed their success.

Tottenham didn’t perform to their best in a final which wasn’t much of a spectacle.

The defeat seems to have badly affected Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who haven’t been able to recover from it so far this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have kicked on after tasting success, and are currently leading the way in the Premier League.