Liverpool fans react to Sancho rumour, would rather sign Mbappe

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Malik Sancho of Borussia Dortmund during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on August 17, 2019 in Dortmund Germany

Liverpool already have arguably the most dangerous front three in world football, but they're still being linked with another wide man.

The Reds have seen Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino cause mayhem together for more than two years now, with Premier League defences largely unable to keep up with the trio.

Still, the Daily Mail report that Liverpool have a firm interest in signing Borussia Dortmund wide man Jadon Sancho, and he's ready to leave the Bundesliga side.

 

It's believed that Sancho has grown unsettled at Dortmund, just over two years since leaving Manchester City for a bold move to Germany.

The 19-year-old smashed 13 goals and 19 assists last season to become one of the hottest teenage sensations in Europe, which he's still faring well with four goals and eight assists.

Yet with his relationship with Dortmund breaking down, Sancho allegedly wants to leave next summer, and Liverpool are interested in a deal worth more than £100million.

Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates his goal during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille at Parc des Princes on October 27, 2019 in Paris,...

The rumours has unsurprisingly sparked a reaction from Liverpool fans, and some feel that the better signing would actually be Paris Saint-Germain's £166million attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Is a deal for Mbappe realistic? Possibly not, but that hasn't stopped Liverpool fans from suggesting that the club should break the bank for Mbappe, believing he would be a better signing than the 'arrogant' Sancho.

