Liverpool fans react to Sancho rumour, would rather sign Mbappe

Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool already have arguably the most dangerous front three in world football, but they're still being linked with another wide man.

The Reds have seen Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino cause mayhem together for more than two years now, with Premier League defences largely unable to keep up with the trio.

Still, the Daily Mail report that Liverpool have a firm interest in signing Borussia Dortmund wide man Jadon Sancho, and he's ready to leave the Bundesliga side.

It's believed that Sancho has grown unsettled at Dortmund, just over two years since leaving Manchester City for a bold move to Germany.

The 19-year-old smashed 13 goals and 19 assists last season to become one of the hottest teenage sensations in Europe, which he's still faring well with four goals and eight assists.

Yet with his relationship with Dortmund breaking down, Sancho allegedly wants to leave next summer, and Liverpool are interested in a deal worth more than £100million.

The rumours has unsurprisingly sparked a reaction from Liverpool fans, and some feel that the better signing would actually be Paris Saint-Germain's £166million attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Is a deal for Mbappe realistic? Possibly not, but that hasn't stopped Liverpool fans from suggesting that the club should break the bank for Mbappe, believing he would be a better signing than the 'arrogant' Sancho.

Hmmmmmm still rather Mbappe https://t.co/caOmetJK1j — Warden of the North (@isaacx_1) November 14, 2019

Rather Mbappe if available — Jayfoulkes (@jayfoulkes78) November 14, 2019

I prefer to not have this arrogant kid at Liverpool tbh, rather use the money on Mbappe — Theo (@DerTheooo) November 13, 2019

Sancho is a very good player of high potential but I’d rather have Mbappe in all honesty.

I know it’s unlikely but spending 120 million on Sancho tells me we may aswell test PSG’s resolve and go a bit higher for someone who will become the world’s greatest player. — S.O.C (@ScorpioStevie) November 13, 2019

rather mbappe — Efraín (@Kloppiismo) November 13, 2019

Break the bank and get mbape — Bogota (@Bogota90149191) November 14, 2019

We want Mbappe but sancho can come off the bench https://t.co/jW75Dj3o9H — nasinho (@nas300_) November 14, 2019

Quite frankly,i would rather we recall Wilson than to spend over 100mil on one young player.if really must spend,then go all out to buy Mbappe.he is young,but proven and a world champ. — LEE HUY (@LEEHUY76260163) November 14, 2019

as