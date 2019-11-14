Liverpool fans impressed with Ben Chilwell display for England

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell’s performance for England tonight has impressed Liverpool fans.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell for England against Montenegro.

Chilwell had one of the best games of his career, as the Three Lions eased past Montenegro in their Euro 2020 Group A qualifier at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old left-back provided the assists for all of the Three Lions’ opening three goals of the match.

According to WhoScored, the left-back played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 88.2%, won one header, took 105 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made four tackles, one interception and one clearance.

The youngster is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and he has been a key figure behind Leicester’s strong start to the season.

In October, Chilwell revealed to Sky Sports that Brendan Rodgers - now his manager at Leicester - wanted to sign him when he was in charge of Liverpool and when he was 17 years of age.

The defender - who is valued at £50 million, according to The Daily Star - added that he decided to stay at Leicester and break into the Foxes’ first team.

According to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring the left-back to Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Chilwell for England and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Sancho & Chilwell. Two players I’d love to see in the LFC squad. #england1000 #ENGMON — Scott MA (@Scottma90) November 14, 2019

Thank God Man City weren't smart enough to sing Chilwell in the summer, what a player! — Bassam (@BassamLFC) November 14, 2019

Chilwell 2 assists, what a player — Jamie (@JxmieLFC) November 14, 2019

Ben Chilwell really must come to Liverpool @LFC — Chance de La Vie (@IAm_Thati) November 14, 2019

Chilwell auditioning well for Robbo’s backup at LFC. https://t.co/dgxIiCrtRY — The Dalglish Dink (@TheDalglishDink) November 14, 2019

Chilwell 2 assists already, this guy is good tbf — Ellis {RT PINNED} (@lfc_ellis8) November 14, 2019

Chilwell is the English Robertson tbh. — Adam (@AdxmLFC) November 14, 2019

Hatrick of assist for Chilwell.

Nice one! — MoNabyOx (@kodohLFC) November 14, 2019

This Ben Chilwell lad seems alright, doesn’t he? — LFCRocco (@LFCRocco) November 14, 2019

Remember when Chilwell had almost nearly signed for #LFC? That lad is good. — chau (@n1schalx8) November 14, 2019

Alexander-Arnold and Chilwell are the two best full backs in the Premier leauge if not the world imo. Technical ability in abundance — Daniel Gray (@DanielGrayLFC) November 14, 2019

Man, Chilwell is insane — Aaron (@LFCAaron_) November 14, 2019

Trent and Chilwell are the fullbacks of dreams for England — Max (@Max_LFC29) November 14, 2019

Man, I love Chilwell. — Heavy Metal Kop (@Nikz_LFC) November 14, 2019

Chilwell is a top player — daragh (@df_lfc) November 14, 2019

Wait for the chilwell>Robertson opinions to flood in — stevie(@lfc_stevie1) November 14, 2019