Quick links

Leicester City

England Football Team

Liverpool fans impressed with Ben Chilwell display for England

Subhankar Mondal
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with Ben Chilwell during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell’s performance for England tonight has impressed Liverpool fans.

Ben Chilwell of England crosses under pressure from Aleksandar Sofranac of Montenegro during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14,...

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell for England against Montenegro.

Chilwell had one of the best games of his career, as the Three Lions eased past Montenegro in their Euro 2020 Group A qualifier at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old left-back provided the assists for all of the Three Lions’ opening three goals of the match.

According to WhoScored, the left-back played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 88.2%, won one header, took 105 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made four tackles, one interception and one clearance.

 

The youngster is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and he has been a key figure behind Leicester’s strong start to the season.

In October, Chilwell revealed to Sky Sports that Brendan Rodgers - now his manager at Leicester - wanted to sign him when he was in charge of Liverpool and when he was 17 years of age.

The defender - who is valued at £50 million, according to The Daily Star - added that he decided to stay at Leicester and break into the Foxes’ first team.

According to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring the left-back to Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Chilwell for England and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ben Chilwell of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch