Quick links

Liverpool

Everton

Premier League

Liverpool fans are slating Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson's comments

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gylfi Sigurdsson has offered a title warning to Liverpool.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool are opening up a big lead at the top of the Premier League – but Gylfi Sigurdsson has offered them something of a warning.

The Reds beat Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all getting on the scoresheet.

 

Liverpool now sit nine points clear of City, as well as eight points clear of Leicester City and Chelsea, meaning they're already being tipped for the title.

Having only dropped two points so far this season, it doesn't look like Liverpool will be squandering their lead any time soon.

However, they have been warned by a Merseyside side neighbour, as Everton ace Gylfi Sigurdsson has reminded Liverpool that the title isn't over.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on October 5, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Sigurdsson told Fotbolti this week that City can put together a string of results, and reminded Liverpool that they squandered a lead at the top last season.

Liverpool fans unsurprisingly aren't too impressed, telling Sigurdsson to get his own house in order first and focus on staying in the Premier League, reminding him that if the title isn't over yet, then neither is the relegation battle - and with Everton not safe, he shouldn't be talking about the title.

Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch