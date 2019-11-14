Liverpool fans are slating Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson's comments

Gylfi Sigurdsson has offered a title warning to Liverpool.

Liverpool are opening up a big lead at the top of the Premier League – but Gylfi Sigurdsson has offered them something of a warning.

The Reds beat Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all getting on the scoresheet.

Liverpool now sit nine points clear of City, as well as eight points clear of Leicester City and Chelsea, meaning they're already being tipped for the title.

Having only dropped two points so far this season, it doesn't look like Liverpool will be squandering their lead any time soon.

However, they have been warned by a Merseyside side neighbour, as Everton ace Gylfi Sigurdsson has reminded Liverpool that the title isn't over.

Sigurdsson told Fotbolti this week that City can put together a string of results, and reminded Liverpool that they squandered a lead at the top last season.

Liverpool fans unsurprisingly aren't too impressed, telling Sigurdsson to get his own house in order first and focus on staying in the Premier League, reminding him that if the title isn't over yet, then neither is the relegation battle - and with Everton not safe, he shouldn't be talking about the title.

Wow, maybe get your own house in order first Gilfi! — Rich S (@apoc_reg) November 13, 2019

Think he should be concentrating on his teams relegation battle rather than giving advice on a title run in — Ray McGuire (@mcguire247) November 13, 2019

Not one Liverpool thinks it’s done but I don’t think the Ev should be talking about titles and should focus on the relegation battle — (@fellalafella2) November 13, 2019

He is right, the title isn't won as yet. Just like their relegation battle isn't done yet. They can still go down. — PRAVESH DURSAN (@PraveshDursan) November 13, 2019

Consentrate on your relegation battle mate. — Ben (@Ben00238336) November 13, 2019

I forgot Everton won the league last year. — KloppsPearlyWhites (@deejayjacks1974) November 13, 2019

Oh #GylfiSigurdsson you poor , sad, bitter blue boy, why don’t you go & indulge in a conversation that is relevant to you and your club? The conversations about who wins the league, the top 4 or even the top half of the table do not concern you. bye bye #YNWA #LFC #LFCFamily — Simon Mercury (@s1m0nM3rcury) November 13, 2019

Lots more games for the toffee's to lose — gouster (@gouster) November 13, 2019

Needs to focus on his relegation battle — Ryan Martin (@RyanMartin8155) November 13, 2019

Lol..he must focus on helping him team fight relegation first — noko mathews (@nokomathews) November 13, 2019