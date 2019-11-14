Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp past comments about Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are said to have a 'firm interest' in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s past comments on Jadon Sancho are interesting now, given that it has been claimed that the Reds have a real interest in signing him.

The Daily Mail suggest that Liverpool have a ‘firm interest’ in Sancho, and they are very eager to bring him in from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho is said to be ‘unsettled’, with the report intimating that a move to Liverpool would appeal.

And the Reds’ interest in Sancho should not come of a surprise, given Klopp’s past comments on the England international winger.

Liverpool took on Dortmund in pre-season, when Sancho helped the German side to a 3-2 victory over Klopp’s men.

And the Liverpool manager was hugely complimentary towards Sancho just months ago.

“An exceptional talent,” Klopp said of Sancho to TalkSPORT back in June. “But he’s not the only one in England at the moment.

“There’s a lot of very young, promising players in England so there’s no doubt about the potential of Jadon Sancho.

“His speed and body control in high speed is his main strength. Being good in big spaces and in small spaces makes you a pretty interesting player and that’s what Jadon is for sure.

“But especially for his game tonight, he defended against our 18-year-old Yasser [Larouci], who played against one of the biggest talents in world football and did pretty well the whole night.

“So no doubt about Jadon Sancho.”

If Sancho was to move to Liverpool it would be a hugely exciting signing for the Anfield crowd.

Liverpool already have one of the most dangerous attacks in world football, and with Sancho involved they would become an even bigger threat.

Sancho certainly has the pace and dribbling quality to fit into Liverpool’s style, but he would be extremely expensive and it remains to be seen whether Klopp’s side would be willing to meet Dortmund’s asking price for him.