Leeds United’s Victor Orta’s response to future Italy move

Victor Orta has been superb for Leeds United.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has suggested to Tuttomercatoweb.com that he is open to a move to Italy.

Orta has been at Leeds since the summer of 2017, as reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post, and has been superb for the Whites.

The Spaniard, who has worked at Real Valladolid, Sevilla and FC Zenit Saint Petersburg, has been a great addition to the West Yorkshire outfit, and he has been instrumental to the club making a number of brilliant signings.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Juventus and Fiorentina wanted Orta after his success at Sevilla.

Orta has suggested that he could move to a club in Italy in the future, and has expressed his admiration of Italian football.

Orta told Tuttomercatoweb.com about a future in Italy: ”I don't know, it can be. I've been an admirer of Italian football since the 1980s. I bought Guerin Sportivo, I was able to buy all the world football yearbooks. “

Orta added: “I lived the 80s, the stars, Italian football will always remain a reference because I grew up watching your championship.”

Leeds United stay

While it is hard to see Orta spend the rest of his career at Leeds, it would be best for the English club if he stayed at Elland Road for a few more years at least.

If Leeds clinch promotion to the Premier League, then the Spaniard’s contact will come in handy to make some good signings for the English top flight.