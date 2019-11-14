Leeds United’s Liam Cooper comments on Villa Park and City Ground

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has played against Aston Villa at Villa Park and against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has said that his favourite two away grounds are Villa Park of Aston Villa and the City Ground of Nottingham Forest, as quoted in The Birmingham Mail.

Cooper has been on the books of Leeds since 2014, and the 28-year-old Scotland international has played both at Villa Park and at the City Ground during his time in the Championship so far.

Villa are not playing in the Championship this season, with Dean Smith’s side having clinched promotion to the Premier League for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Birmingham Mail quotes Cooper as saying: "Favourite (away ground) would probably be – I like the Forest ground.

"Atmosphere is always good (and) we always get a good allocation. But if, obviously, Villa are still in the league I'd say that. Villa Park is brilliant."

Promotion challenge

Both Leeds and Forest are challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and both the Whites and the Reds are doing well at the moment.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are third in the league table at the moment with 31 points from 16 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

As for Forest, the Reds currently find themselves fifth in the standings with 28 points from 15 games.