Leeds United chief Victor Orta discusses club's January transfer plans

Leeds United are looking to kick on and win promotion.

Will this be the year Leeds United make a statement in January and throw all their resources into winning promotion?

The Whites want to improve, but don't bet on a spending spree.

Transfer recruitment chief Victor Orta says the Whites are planning to be sensible. He believes the window to be a difficult one to buy successfully.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Orta says the Whites believe there is a lot more to come from their summer signings.

Orta said: "We have made a conservative line in the summer, we will do it in winter. The new ones need time, in January there are few options.

"I can say that it will be a quiet market for Leeds. We have information and ideas but I believe little in the winter market. Only 25% of winter shots are successful, it's incredible."

Orta's statement does not explicitly rule out transfer deals, but it does suggest there will not be many.

Leeds are probably looking at one or two incoming as maximum, although plans could change in the even of injuries or even a recall for striker Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal.

Leeds bet heavily on Helder Costa in the summer and he has not got close to showing his best form yet. Leeds are clearly hoping he can kick on.