Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Kamil Miazek display against Derby County U23s

The Leeds United U23s keeper had a game to forget as the Elland Road side - managed by the Whites coach Carlos Corberan - shipped seven against the Derby U23s.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Whites Under-23s' 7-1 thrashing at the hands of their Derby County counterparts and one player who came under some scrutiny was Elland Road goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

Leeds took on the Rams at Loughborough University in the Premier League Cup and Carlos Corberan's charges boasted a youthful side, with only Leif Davis, Jordan Stevens and Ryan Edmondson boasting any first-team experience.

The opposition, in comparison, named a team with plenty of senior experience and in the end it proved too much for the Whites as Louie Sibley scored a hat-trick, Jahmal Hector-Ingram claimed a brace, and Mason Bennett and Max Bird notched up one apiece.

Although substitute Josh Galloway scored a late consolation for Leeds in the 93rd minute, the seven goals shipped by the Whites saw Miazek come under criticism by some fans on social media.

Miazek is garbage, pass it on — Maxwello (@maxwellobielsa) 13 November 2019

He's actually managed to make a save tonight?! — Jon (@JATB1990) 13 November 2019

I'd rather have Wiedwald back after what I've seen tonight! — Jon (@JATB1990) 13 November 2019

Thankfully we have Meslier, would've been playing if he wasn't with France surely? — Ryan (@RLB_500) 13 November 2019

Wtf is Miazek doing? — Jordan (@JordanFrancis99) 13 November 2019

Miazek's turn to make a mess of it. 5-0, Max Bird from edge of the box.



More worryingly. Pascal Struijk down with what looks like an ankle injury. #lufc #MOT #lufcu23s https://t.co/dOJdpIDXfF — Mighty Whites Pod (@mightywhitespod) 13 November 2019

Miazek dived out the way of the ball #unsurewhy — Colin Sharp (@Sharpey__69) 13 November 2019

Honestly Graham just run on the pitch and knck some sense into Miazek https://t.co/8zWWzDWg51 — ' (@LufcSteel) 13 November 2019

The 23-year-old, whose Leeds contract expires at the end of the season with the option of a further year (Transfermarkt) is yet to make his first-team debut for Marcelo Bielsa's side but has appeared on the bench several times.