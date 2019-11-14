Leeds chief Victor Orta responds when asked about James Milner transfer

Leeds continue to be linked with Liverpool star.

Victor Orta has been asked directly about the possibility of James Milner signing with Leeds United.

The club's technical director spoke with Italian website Tuttomercatoweb and Milner's future was a topic of conversation.

He was quizzed whether Leeds were planning a summer move for Milner.

Orta refused to divulge any information on potential plans.

He responded: "No, no, I don't say anything about the names."

Milner had recently sparked up speculation by discussing his eventual desire to return to Elland Road.

Writing in his new book ‘Ask A Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’,he said: "If my time at Liverpool came to an end and I was going to go somewhere else and Leeds were one of the clubs that were interested in me, then that would be a very exciting option for all the reasons I mention."

There are several factors in play with regard to a Milner move, and it could hinge on Leeds winning promotion.

He is currently playing for the most in-form team in the country and is too good to drop down a division.

If Leeds go up, then a move will become more appealing, and Liverpool might be open to talks if they can win the title this season and then start planning the next chapter.