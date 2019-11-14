Quick links

Leeds chief Victor Orta responds when asked about James Milner transfer

Dan Coombs
Leeds continue to be linked with Liverpool star.

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in...

Victor Orta has been asked directly about the possibility of James Milner signing with Leeds United.

The club's technical director spoke with Italian website Tuttomercatoweb and Milner's future was a topic of conversation.

He was quizzed whether Leeds were planning a summer move for Milner.

 

Orta refused to divulge any information on potential plans. 

He responded: "No, no, I don't say anything about the names."

Milner had recently sparked up speculation by discussing his eventual desire to return to Elland Road.

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on...

Writing in his new book ‘Ask A Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’,he said: "If my time at Liverpool came to an end and I was going to go somewhere else and Leeds were one of the clubs that were interested in me, then that would be a very exciting option for all the reasons I mention."

There are several factors in play with regard to a Milner move, and it could hinge on Leeds winning promotion.

He is currently playing for the most in-form team in the country and is too good to drop down a division.

If Leeds go up, then a move will become more appealing, and Liverpool might be open to talks if they can win the title this season and then start planning the next chapter.

 

Joakim Maehle of KRC Genk battles for possession with James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05,...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

