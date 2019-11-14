Kevin Campbell seemingly likes the idea of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard becoming Arsenal's next manager

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been working wonders in the Scottish Premiership, but could he one day take the reigns at Arsenal with Unai Emery coming under serious pressure?

Kevin Campbell seemingly likes the idea of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard making the switch from the Scottish Premiership to Premier League strugglers Arsenal.

The pressure is mounting on Arsenal boss Unai Emery, whilst Gerrard is working wonders with Rangers and is hoping to end their Old Firm rivals dominance this season.

Subscribe

Just like Frank Lampard, who is now at Chelsea, it seems as though Gerrard is building his own road to one day manage in the Premier League, but Rangers fans will be hoping he will lift some silverware with them before he leaves.

Speaking to AFTV's official YouTube account, former Gunners striker Campbell shared his thoughts on Gerrard potentially replacing Emery, as he stated that once he gets 'under the cannon' then he'll be 'fine'.

"There one name that got mentioned [for the Arsenal job] and I want to chuck it into the hat," Campbell told AFTV. "And that' Steven Gerrard. When I first saw it I thought, he's in his second season as a manager now and he was coaching at Liverpool before.

"Then he's come in at Rangers and he's done a decent job. They are playing good football and they are playing aggressive football - once he [Gerrard] comes under the guns, under the cannon and he'll be fine."

It would be a huge surprise if Gerrard left his Rangers post before the end of this season because he has a lot of business to take care of at Ibrox.

Plus, down the line, if he were to manage a Premier League club then many will be thinking it will be his boyhood club Liverpool rather than any other English side.

Until then, Gerrard will be hoping to put an end to nine-in-row, whilst Emery will be hoping he can finish in the Champions League places with Arsenal.