Kevin Campbell fears Arsenal could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal supporters will be fearful of losing their star players at the end of the season, or even before that, if they don't finish in the Champions League places.

Kevin Campbell has warned that Arsenal could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette either in January or next summer as he labelled their current situation as a 'circus'.

Arsenal's chances of finishing in the Champions League at the end of the season is slipping away from them by each game, as the pressure mounts on manager Unai Emery.

If they fail to finish in the top-four then questions will be asked and key players might decide to depart because they aren't competing at the highest level.

Speaking to AFTV, former Arsenal striker Campbell thinks that there will be a lot of takers for both players if they don't deliver what is expected of them.

"Aubameyang and Lacazette's contract situations, we seem to be at sixes and sevens as a team," Campbell told AFTV. "There are rumours that Real Madrid are interested in Aubameyang for January, teams are after Lacazette, why would they sign new contracts when the club isn't going anywhere?

"I think if Lacazette came on the market then there would be more than enough takers. I think he can [get more money than what he's getting at Arsenal]. Arsenal are big payers, but they are not the biggest payers.



"There are clubs who could work a package for him. The issue for me is that we have just made Auba captain, so would he be fully in? Is he the captain to lead all the way? I love him as a player. We made him captain and we could be losing our captain.

"If I was going to make him captain I would have made sure I would have tied it down with a new deal, that's what you would do. But the fact of the matter is it's a circus."

Aubameyang, who signed for the club for £56 million from Dortmund in 2018 [BBC Sport], has recently been made Arsenal captain after Granit Xhaka was stripped of that role for the manner in which he reacted to being substituted against Crystal Palace last month.

But that doesn't guarantee that he will be at the club long-term, and if Arsenal want to keep hold of a player who won the Golden Boot last season then they have to finish in the top-four. Not forgetting Lacazette, who signed for the club in 2017 for £47 million [BBC Sport], and is a very popular figure amongst fans.

Defeats, like the one against Leicester City over the international break, doesn't help anyone's cause as more defeats in these coming weeks could signal the end for Emery.