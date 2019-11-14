Josh Galloway becomes only reason for Leeds positivity in 7-1 under-23 thrashing

Leeds prospect had a night to remember, for mixed reasons.

Leeds United's under-23 side were left shell shocked by Derby County in the Premier League Cup.

Derby stunned Leeds to win 7-1, inflicting a rare heavy defeat to Carlos Corberan's talented and usually successful academy side.

There was not much for Leeds to take from the game in terms of positivity, perhaps goalkeeper Kamil Miazek could take some solace in that he stopped the scoreline from getting even more out of hand with some decent saves.

The real reason for Leeds to be positive was the goal scored by teenager Josh Galloway.

Galloway was a low key summer signing from Carlisle United, with the News and Star reported he had joined the Whites in late August for an undisclosed fee.

He was the second player to move from Carlisle to Leeds in the summer following Liam McCarron.

Galloway signed to be a part of Leeds' under-18 side initially. He is just 17-years-old at this point.

The young midfielder began the game against Derby on the bench before coming on in the 64th minute with Leeds already 5-0 down.

Leeds would concede two more before Galloway was put through on goal and fired into the net to raise a few ironic cheers from the fans who stuck around to see him net the consolation.

This was Galloway's first under-23 goal and he will remember the night for all the wrong reasons.

Even so it was a step forward for him individually, and if Leeds are looking for something positive to cling onto from this hammering, then the youngster provided it.