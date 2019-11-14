Jose Mourinho's past comments on Tottenham linked Memphis Depay

Tottenham Hotspur are in need of some fresh injection after a troubling start to the season, both on and off the field of play.

For Premier League supporters, Tottenham-linked Memphis Depay is more remembered for his days at Manchester United where things didn't go well for the player.

Despite his struggles at Manchester United, Mourinho has previously defended Depay's time in the Premier League, as Spurs could now seemingly make a move for the player.

The Daily Mirror previously reported that Spurs are willing to pay £50 million to French side Lyon to bring the winger to North London during the January transfer window.

Mourinho, who managed Depay at Old Trafford, previously made it clear that the image surrounding the Dutchman is 'totally wrong', as his comments will give relief to Spurs fans that there was a very valid reason behind why it didn't work out for him the last time he was playing in England's top-flight.

"If I can find a little reason it's to say that he's a player from one position," said Mourinho, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News. "The only position where we have overbooking. So for me, I would say with these two things: by one side, he's a fantastic professional and by another side, we have too many players in his position.

"I think it's difficult for me to answer [why he struggled] because he didn't work also last season. But from my perspective instead of say, or try to say, why it didn't work I think it's easier for me and he deserves me to say that. He was a fantastic professional, so if somebody thinks it didn't work because he was not a great professional it is totally wrong.

"One thing is some picture that somebody takes of him in an amazing car or dressing in a very specific way, but the image is totally wrong. The guy is a fantastic professional, he's a kid that respected everyone, a kid that worked hard, who tried to work to have more chances, a kid that was frustrated because he was not having that, but I only have good things to say about him."

Depay hasn't just turned his career around with Lyon, but he is also a key figure for Holland, who are now managed by former Premier League manager, Ronald Koeman.

There's no doubt that Spurs need some fresh lease of life into their team and a player like Depay would work wonders under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino.

If the North London club were to push through for a deal for Depay then it'll bode well for the rest of the winter window that more players could potentially walk through the doors of the club.