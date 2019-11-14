Jordan Henderson on bust up with Luis Suarez in Liverpool training

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson played with Luis Suarez for three years at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson has joked to the Greatest Game podcast that he once wanted to kill Luis Suarez in Liverpool training, as he was so demanding.

Henderson and Suarez were teammates at Liverpool for three seasons and at that time the England international was nowhere near as established as he is now.

Henderson actually came in for some criticism at Liverpool when he first arrived, with many suggesting that he wasn’t good enough to star at Anfield.

Suarez hardly helped matters, as he would gesticulate angrily towards the Liverpool midfielder in training.

And Henderson has revealed how things came to a head during one training session.

“At the time I was trying to do the best I could do and it comes as a footballer, the criticism and people doubting you,” he said.

“At the time I was a young player and there was one or two things Luis did in training that I didn’t like and it made me feel like I wasn’t good enough to be in the same team.

“The arms would go up, it was like ‘what’s he doing’, as if I shouldn’t be there. It really hurt and frustrated me.

“He did it one, two, three times and then I exploded and I was ready to kill him!

“But from that point I had a really good relationship with Luis, I actually set him up the game after that.”

Henderson has proven beyond all doubt that he should be at Liverpool now.

The 29-year-old wears the armband for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and his form in recent times has been highly impressive.

Henderson has played a key role as Liverpool have established an eight-point lead in the race for the Premier League title.

Suarez, meanwhile, has gone on to leave Liverpool to join Barcelona, and he has scored 185 goals in 260 appearances for the Catalan giants.