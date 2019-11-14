Jonjoe Kenny uncertain over his Everton future, David Wagner raves about him

Everton academy product Jonjoe Kenny is loving life in Germany and with Schalke.

Jonjoe Kenny has seemingly expressed uncertainty over his Everton future as he stated that he appreciates those who have helped him develop at Goodison Park.

The Toffees defender is on a season-long loan at German giants Schalke, where he is enjoying life and admitted that the move across Europe is 'massive' for his development and one that will help him change, both on and off the field.

At Schalke, he is managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who described him as one of the most 'interesting' players in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/11/19 at 6:20 am), Kenny spoke highly of his move to Schalke, as he commented on his future and his current manager heaped praise on him.

"For my personal development it was massive for me to come here," Kenny told Sky Sports."Even off the field, come and learn about myself to come and grow as a person and to become a man really. When this opportunity come up, I couldn't really turn it down. I know the coach here, who was also in the Premier League when I spoke to him, he was top class.

Kenny on his future: "Everton is my boyhood club. I owe a massive thanks to everyone who has helped me out there because I have been there since a young lad and I do love the club. But right now, I am in Schalke and I have got the job to do here. We see what happens in the near future.

Wagner on Kenny: "I think you have to pick the right club [as a young English player moving abroad], at the right moment and with the right manager, where he will get you opportunities. I can only speak about Jonjoe and he has done great. He's for sure, he's one of the most interesting right-backs in the Bundesliga and hopefully, he can develop."

Kenny still has a chance to make a name for himself at Everton, but it will all depend on the situation the club finds itself in next summer.

Marco Silva is under serious pressure every time Everton lose a game and if the club doesn't finish in a European spot in May then it wouldn't be a surprise if the club decides to part ways with him.

If that does or doesn't happen then either scenario could have a bearing on where Kenny ends up and whether he even decides to make his move to Germany a permanent one.