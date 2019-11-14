Johnny Russell reiterates his Celtic dream

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell wants to play for Celtic.

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell has said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard that he is open to joining Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Russell moved to Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City in 2018 after leaving Derby County in the Championship in England.

The Scotland international forward, who started his professional club football career at Dundee United, has said that although he is enjoying his time in MLS, he is open to moving to Celtic in the future.

Russell said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “You never know, it’s not happened, maybe it won’t but you can always hope.

“I’ve enjoyed my time over there (Kansas), I’m in no rush to get back but it’s you boyhood team, if I came back all my family would get to see me as well.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, I’ve never hidden the fact that I’ve wanted to do that.”

Celtic dream

This is not the first time that Russell has said that he wants to join Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish forward told BBC Sportsound last month that he is a Celtic fan and wants to play for the Hoops in the future (click here to read more).

The Hoops could do with a new forward in the January transfer window, and given that Russell earns $699,999.96 per month (£10,474 per week) as salary, as reported by The Derby Telegraph, he is very much affordable by the Hoops, who are aiming to win the domestic treble again this season.