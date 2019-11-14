Quick links

Johnny Russell reiterates his Celtic dream

Subhankar Mondal
Johnny Russell, forward of the Scotland men's national football team, and Kenny McLean (L-R), midfielder of the Scotland men's national football team, inspect Luzhniki Stadium on the eve...
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell wants to play for Celtic.

Johnny Russell #7 of Sporting Kansas City dribbles the ball past Chase Gasper #77 of Minnesota United and Osvaldo Alonso #6 in the first half of the game at Allianz Field on September 25,...

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell has said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard that he is open to joining Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Russell moved to Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City in 2018 after leaving Derby County in the Championship in England.

The Scotland international forward, who started his professional club football career at Dundee United, has said that although he is enjoying his time in MLS, he is open to moving to Celtic in the future.

 

Russell said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “You never know, it’s not happened, maybe it won’t but you can always hope.

“I’ve enjoyed my time over there (Kansas), I’m in no rush to get back but it’s you boyhood team, if I came back all my family would get to see me as well.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, I’ve never hidden the fact that I’ve wanted to do that.”

Celtic dream

This is not the first time that Russell has said that he wants to join Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish forward told BBC Sportsound last month that he is a Celtic fan and wants to play for the Hoops in the future (click here to read more).

The Hoops could do with a new forward in the January transfer window, and given that Russell earns $699,999.96 per month (£10,474 per week) as salary, as reported by The Derby Telegraph, he is very much affordable by the Hoops, who are aiming to win the domestic treble again this season.

Johnny Russell, forward of the Scotland men's national football team, inspects Luzhniki Stadium on the eve of the 2020 UEFA EURO Qualifier against Russia. Mikhail Tereshchenko

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

