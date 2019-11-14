Johnny Russell comments on Celtic & Rangers title race, and getting stick from Gedion Zelalem

Celtic top the Scottish Premiership table ahead of Rangers going into the international break.

Scotland forward Johnny Russell has stated that he is pleased how tight the title race has been this season between Celtic and Rangers.

The boyhood Celtic fan also claimed that he has been getting stick from ex-Rangers player Gedion Zelalem, who plays with him at his current club Sporting Kansas, about the time Rangers beat Celtic in a penalty shootout in 2016.

Rangers knocked their Old Firm rivals out of the Scottish Cup semi-final, with the then-Gers player, Zelalem scoring one of the spot-kicks.

Speaking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, Russell shared his thoughts on the title race, and talking with Zelalem about the Old Firm.

"It's exciting," Russell told Clyde Superscoreboard. "It's the closest it has been for a while now and it's only going to be good for the game here. I'm a huge fan of how tight it's been and it's enjoyable to watch. You have also got two of the teams back on top form getting great results in Europe as well, so it's good times for us.

"We've [Sporting Kansas] have got Gedion Zelalem, he played at Rangers, so the two of us have had a bit of banter over there [in the MLS]. The other boys, they are aware of the clubs because they are two massive clubs. I think they are taking a little bit more of an interest now because of us two.

"He has brought that up a few times [scoring in the penalty shootout]."

Neil Lennon's side go into this international break sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table but only on goal difference.

This time last season, when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge of the Bhoys, Steven Gerrard was running his former manager pretty close for the title.

But upon their return from the winter break, Celtic steam-rolled the league without sweat, as the duo will meet on two occasions next month, at first the Scottish League Cup final before their Premiership showdown at Parkhead.