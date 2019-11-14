Jack Grealish names Liverpool's Mo Salah in his ultimate Premier League XI

Jack Grealish was absent through injury when Aston Villa were beaten by Liverpool earlier on this month.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has named Liverpool's Mo Salah in his all-time Premier League XI, as he stated that he is a 'serious' player who 'needs respect'.

Speaking to JD Football's official YouTube account, the Villa playmaker was tasked to pick his best XI, along with two other people, and once a player was chosen, he could not be picked again.

Grealish had first pick as he decided to select the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and his now Villa coach John Terry in his XI, which is understandable.

Added with that, he ended up picking three current or past Liverpool players - Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, and Mo Salah. Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, who Grealish described as his 'favourite' player, also made the teamsheet.

There's no doubt that Salah has written his name into Liverpool's legendary books with the volume of goals and performances he has been producing in recent seasons.

But he can take that to a whole new level if he can guide the Merseyside club to the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Last time out, he found the back of the net as Jurgen Klopp's men secured a very valuable 3-1 win over title rivals Manchester City at Anfield.

This comes one week after Liverpool scored two late goals at Villa Park to walk away with all three points - Salah started that game, but he was substituted in the second-half after producing a poor performance. Grealish was missing altogether because of injury.