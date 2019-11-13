Is the Bandage Bazooka back in Fortnite Chapter 2 following patch 11.11?

Fortnite Chapter 2 players are asking if the Bandage Bazooka is back following Epic Games release of patch 11.11.

People are still reporting on Twitter that the Bandage Bazooka is still missing from Fortnite Chapter 2.The item is now listed on Trello as Fixed In Next Release rather than an important issue that's still being investigated.

@FortniteGame pls bring back the bandage bazooka because I haven’t done my challenge — Fortnite Gamer (@Fortnit31898836) November 14, 2019

@FortniteGame how am I supposed to finish my week 5 challenges if the bandage bazooka isn't even in the game? — Jared Dougherty (@jradmd2016) November 14, 2019

Original story:

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been out for awhile now but that hasn't stopped Epic Games from trying to sue another tester for supposedly leaking its existence. The game's rebirth has been a breath of fresh air thanks to its new map and other additions, but fans aren't entirely thrilled at the moment thanks to the omission of the much-needed Bandage Bazooka.

Update version 11.11 has been released following a minor delay and Epic Games have uploaded their patch notes onto their Trello board. The patch notes very briefly say what's been resolved with the update, but there's nothing about the Bandage Bazooka which has resulted in concerns that it's still not back.

POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD: Here's why Game Freak Lied is trending on Twitter

Why was the Bandage Bazooka removed from Fortnite Chapter 2?

The Bandage Bazooka was removed from Fortnite Chapter 2 on November 9th because Epic Games had received numerous reports saying that it was causing syncing issues.

We're aware of reports of the Bandage Bazooka causing syncing issues. As we address this, the Bandage Bazooka has been temporarily disabled from the core, competitive, and Playground playlists.



We'll provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/jzgne0N0ib — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 9, 2019

This is corroborated on Reddit where users have also suggested that it resulted in players becoming stuck in their inventory.

While it needed to be removed in order to fix, the issue is that it's fundamental to healing people for one of the game's many challenges.

another fucking day without the bandage bazooka, shouldnt we have that challenge auto completed? ITS BEEN 3 DAYS @FortniteGame GET IT TOGETHER AND FIX IT. pic.twitter.com/0m5w5s4bic — chris (@scum54) November 12, 2019

Is the Bandage Bazooka back in Fortnite Chapter 2?

The Bandage Bazooka is not back in Fortnite Chapter 2 as of writing as it's still listed on Trello as an important issue that's being investigated.

As you'd expect, this has naturally upset the game's community as it's fundamental to completing its corresponding challenge.

PS4 FIX: Disney Plus closed captioning issues explained

@FortniteGame what’s happening with the bandage bazooka? Literally my only challenge left it’s been days — Paige (@d_paige93) November 13, 2019

Great, now give us back the bandage bazooka so some of us can finish our challenge. — Chief Twerk-A-Booty (@Rerber_Sr) November 13, 2019

@FortniteGame when are you bringing the bandage bazooka back?? Waiting to do my last challenge — Katesssx0 (@katesssx0) November 13, 2019

When's the bandage bazooka coming back though? I've got missions to complete. — Sam Williams (@TheHumanEwok_) November 13, 2019

Where's the bandage bazooka???? Need it to finish a challenge — Shaun Gravley (@PrimeStitch) November 13, 2019

This article will be updated when the Bandage Bazooka is added back into Fortnite Chapter 2.