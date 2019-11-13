Is the Bandage Bazooka back in Fortnite Chapter 2 following patch 11.11?

Fortnite Chapter 2 players are asking if the Bandage Bazooka is back following Epic Games release of patch 11.11.

People are still reporting on Twitter that the Bandage Bazooka is still missing from Fortnite Chapter 2.The item is now listed on Trello as Fixed In Next Release rather than an important issue that's still being investigated.

Original story:

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been out for awhile now but that hasn't stopped Epic Games from trying to sue another tester for supposedly leaking its existence. The game's rebirth has been a breath of fresh air thanks to its new map and other additions, but fans aren't entirely thrilled at the moment thanks to the omission of the much-needed Bandage Bazooka.

Update version 11.11 has been released following a minor delay and Epic Games have uploaded their patch notes onto their Trello board. The patch notes very briefly say what's been resolved with the update, but there's nothing about the Bandage Bazooka which has resulted in concerns that it's still not back.

Why was the Bandage Bazooka removed from Fortnite Chapter 2?

The Bandage Bazooka was removed from Fortnite Chapter 2 on November 9th because Epic Games had received numerous reports saying that it was causing syncing issues.

This is corroborated on Reddit where users have also suggested that it resulted in players becoming stuck in their inventory.

While it needed to be removed in order to fix, the issue is that it's fundamental to healing people for one of the game's many challenges.

Is the Bandage Bazooka back in Fortnite Chapter 2?

The Bandage Bazooka is not back in Fortnite Chapter 2 as of writing as it's still listed on Trello as an important issue that's being investigated.

As you'd expect, this has naturally upset the game's community as it's fundamental to completing its corresponding challenge.

This article will be updated when the Bandage Bazooka is added back into Fortnite Chapter 2.

