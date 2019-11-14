Illan Meslier comments on Leeds fans, he's ready for Bielsa to pick him

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has praised the club's fans.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has told Goal that he thinks the club's fans are 'crazy' – and thinks opposition players must feel 'very small' at Elland Road.

The Whites allowed Bailey Peacock-Farrell to leave the club for a move to Burnley over the summer, and that forced Leeds into the market for a new goalkeeper.

Kiko Casilla needed cover, and Leeds decided to go and bring in a youngster as Meslier arrived on a season-long loan deal from French second division side Lorient.

Leeds have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of his loan deal, but fans are yet to see the 19-year-old in first-team action.

That time could be coming soon though. Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is facing a six-game ban over allegations that he made racist remarks towards Charlton Athletic attacker Jonathan Leko.

Casilla has time to appeal, but if he misses Championship games, Meslier could be in line to play, and he claims he's ready for that.

Meslier has praised Casilla for teaching him so much, but believes it's important to seize the opportunity if he gets the chance to replace the Spaniard, effectively telling Marcelo Bielsa he's ready to play.

“I'm learning a lot with Kiko. He's 33, he played for Real and won three Champions Leagues. He has great experience. He knows what to do in a lot of situations, and I really take on board everything he teaches me,” said Meslier. “Now, I'm ready to play at any time if there is a suspension or an injury. It's important to seize the opportunity. Kiko is the number one and I respect him. If he were to be cleared, it would be good for the group. And if he were to be suspended, I'm ready to play,” he added.

Meslier added that he thinks the Leeds fans are 'crazy', praising them for creating an 'amazing' atmosphere whilst suggesting visiting players must feel 'very small'.

“Football is a religion in Leeds. The fans - they are crazy! They sing all the time in the stadium. The atmosphere in the stadium is amazing. For my first game, I stayed for 10 minutes after to watch the fans. When you're an opponent, you must feel very small. It's incredible,” he added.