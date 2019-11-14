How Tottenham could have upper hand on rivals like Everton and Celtic in Joe Walsh pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Everton and Celtic are among the clubs being credited with an interest in the Gillingham goalkeeper.

The newspaper claims that Walsh has been watched by Celtic as well as a host of other sides - listing Tottenham, Manchester City and Everton as suitors.

But Spurs, whose Under-21s came up against the teenager earlier this week, could have the upper hand on their rivals, given his relationship with one of their players.

Speaking to Tottenham's official site ahead of that game, the young Lilywhites defender Luis Binks revealed that he is already 'good friends' with Walsh.

"One of my good friends from school (Walsh) is hopefully playing in goal," explained Binks. "We actually played for the same Sunday League team (Thamesview) - he went to Gillingham and I went to Tottenham."

There will, of course, be other factors for Walsh to consider should a chance to leave the Gills arise, such as pathways, pay packets and geography.

But with at least one of those already in the bag - the latter - having Binks on board may be enough to tempt Walsh to Tottenham, over Manchester City, Everton or Celtic.

