How to watch Trump's impeachment hearings online in the UK

Donald Trump is currently under investigation for allegedly seeking the assistance of Ukraine to help in his 2020 election bid, a move that could see him impeached.

It's fairly safe to say that Donald Trump has been one of the most contentious political figures in recent history.

From the first day of his election campaign, the multi-billionaire businessman and reality TV show host has been marred with controversy and since he became President, allegations of Russian collusion and foul play have followed him constantly.

Now, the 'greatest ever witchhunt in American history' as Trump puts it, is working to have the President impeached for the latest in a long line of alleged offences.

But how can we in the UK follow the proceedings that could bring about the downfall of Donald Trump?

UK POLITICS: "Went to bed as Great Britain and woke up as Little Britain!"

What is impeachment?

Impeachment in the US is the process by which a President or senior government official can have their powers removed after being found guilty of an offence that breaks the US constitution which could include 'treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours.'

While impeaching a President does mean their power is suspended, it may not be enough to remove them from office itself.

If impeached, in theory, Trump could remain as President until the end of his term but have no power to rule or bring in new laws.

Why is Donald Trump under investigation?

Donald Trump is currently the focus of an ongoing impeachment investigation in relation to allegations that he asked the President of Ukraine to help in digging up dirt on his political opponents including former Vice President Joe Biden in order to assist in Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

How to follow the events

The first day of Trump's impeachment hearing got underway on November 13th, 2019 with US politicians Bill Taylor and George Taylor giving testimony.

The first day's events can be found in full on The Telegraph's YouTube channel which is also expected to live stream the rest of the impeachment hearing as and when it happens.

The schedule of testimonies to be given during the impeachment hearing is as follows:

November 13th:

Bill Taylor, George Kent

November 15th:

Marie Yovanovitch

November 19th:

Morning - Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman

Afternoon - Kurt Volker, Tim Morrison

November 20th:

Morning - Gordon Sondland

Afternoon - Laura Cooper, David Hale

November 21st:

Fiona Hill