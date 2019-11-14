Harry Wilson makes claim about Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Harry Wilson has impressed since being loaned out by Liverpool over the summer.

Harry Wilson has admitted to the Daily Mirror that he still feels valued at Liverpool thanks to Jurgen Klopp.

Wilson has been loaned out by Liverpool to Bournemouth this term, as Klopp’s side look to get the young winger regular game time.

Already Wilson has proven that he can make an impact at Premier League level, with some impressive performances in a Bournemouth shirt.

And Wilson has admitted that Liverpool boss Klopp is keeping a close eye on him out on loan.

"He congratulated me on the goal and it is great he is keeping an eye on me. It is good to know when you go out on loan you are not forgotten about,” Wilson said.

“I am still in touch with a few of the lads as well and to see them have the massive win on Sunday is great. If I can get to a game I always will. To see Liverpool win the Premier League would be fantastic being a Liverpool fan.

“But to get to the Euros with Wales would be just as special.”

Wilson now has a taste of regular first-team football, so it will be interesting to see the next step in his career over the summer.

Liverpool will surely want him back at Anfield, but it is doubtful that Wilson would start for Klopp’s side at the moment.

With Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all lining up in attack for Liverpool, it is tough for any player to break up that trio.

Wilson has four goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League to date, which means that if he does push for a move to get more regular game time, there are sure to plenty of suitors for his services.