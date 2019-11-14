Glenn Johnson shares mixed views on Tottenham situation surrounding first-team player

Danny Rose has made some controversial comments about his Tottenham Hotspur future.

Sky Sports pundit Glenn Johnson has labelled the news surrounding Tottenham's Danny Rose as 'strange' after he made it clear that he will run down his contract.

Left-back Rose, who is currently on international duty with England, openly stated that whatever happens in January, he will not leave Spurs and that he is preparing to run down his current 18-month deal, as he told the Evening Standard.

In the summer, Rose was left out of Tottenham's pre-season tour plans so he could find himself a new club, but in the end, nothing materialised.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League (13/11/2019 at 10:40 pm), Johnson thinks Tottenham's initial plans to tie down players to long-term deals is 'clever', but he thinks that they have handled some recent situations pretty poorly.

"You appreciate his honesty," Johnson told Sky Sports. "Possibly not [a wise thing to do]. But there seems to be some heat between Danny and the hierarchy, [but] he talks highly of the manager. Plus, he's been playing a bit.

"Usually you hear those comments by players who are totally out of the dressing room and not playing any football. But the fact that he is in the fold and gets on with the manager, it is quite strange. That's one of the strangest things that they've made their mind up already because he is a good player. He's only 29 and he will be hard to replace.

"When they sign the young players they put them on six-year deals, which is clever because they don't need to negotiate with the player every two years. They get to a point where they don't perform well as they first thought and they stay on that contract or they do outperform what they expecting but they don't need to give them a new deal because they've got four years left. But they seem to get in this position towards the end too often pretty much with their starting players."

There could be the possibility that up to six Tottenham players run down their current deals over the course of these next 18 months.

Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are out of contract next summer, and it seems they are only heading one way and that's towards becoming free agents unless something happens in January.

Whilst along with Rose, defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama, who has hardly featured this term, and Eric Dier are also out of contract in 18 months. Rose seems to be heading towards becoming a free-agent in 18 months, but could Dier and Wanyama follow suit?