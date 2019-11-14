Glen Kamara raves about Rangers teammate Steven Davis

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is impressed by Steven Davis.

Glen Kamara and Steven Davis both joined Rangers in January and are each regarded as big players in Steven Gerrard's side.

But the pair have had different trajectories to the top, with Kamara more of an instant hit at Ibrox.

It made sense. Kamara was midway through the Scottish Premiership season with Dundee and just jumped right in.

Davis meanwhile was sitting on Southampton's bench, or in the stands, for nearly all of 2018 and thus found it trickier to make an impact straight away.

Kamara says that Davis has had a big impact on him in a positive way and now that the Northern Ireland international is up to speed, he is finding him a very valuable teammate.

He told the Daily Record: "Steven has been great for me. You learn a lot from just watching him in training or games.

"His experience, movement and intelligence are all there for all to see. He has been great since he came into the club and the good thing is he is so experienced having played at the top level."

Davis' international experience has helped Rangers in particularly in big European games.

Having a player of his quality in such circumstances is great for young talented players like Kamara and the pairing is a great balance for Rangers in midfield.

Both players are crucial for the Gers and Davis' impact on Kamara makes his acquisition look even better.