Glen Kamara raves about Rangers teammate Steven Davis

Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is impressed by Steven Davis.

Glen Kamara and Steven Davis both joined Rangers in January and are each regarded as big players in Steven Gerrard's side.

But the pair have had different trajectories to the top, with Kamara more of an instant hit at Ibrox.

It made sense. Kamara was midway through the Scottish Premiership season with Dundee and just jumped right in.

 

Davis meanwhile was sitting on Southampton's bench, or in the stands, for nearly all of 2018 and thus found it trickier to make an impact straight away.

Kamara says that Davis has had a big impact on him in a positive way and now that the Northern Ireland international is up to speed, he is finding him a very valuable teammate. 

He told the Daily Record: "Steven has been great for me. You learn a lot from just watching him in training or games.

"His experience, movement and intelligence are all there for all to see. He has been great since he came into the club and the good thing is he is so experienced having played at the top level."

Steven Davis midfielder of Rangers FC (R) vies with Portos Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira (L) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between FC Porto and Rangers FC, at Dragao...

Davis' international experience has helped Rangers in particularly in big European games.

Having a player of his quality in such circumstances is great for young talented players like Kamara and the pairing is a great balance for Rangers in midfield.

Both players are crucial for the Gers and Davis' impact on Kamara makes his acquisition look even better.

Glen Kamara and Steven Davis of Rangers challenge Oliver Ntcham of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in...

