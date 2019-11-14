Fans desperate for Giri/Haji season 2 following blistering BBC performance

If you're eager for more, you're certainly not alone.

As it gradually approaches a close, we're already reflecting on another phenomenal year of television.

What has been your highlight? The Game of Thrones finale? HBO's masterful Chernobyl? The return of Stranger Things? Big Mouth season 3?

Let's face it, we could continue for hours talking about this year's output. For some time now, arguments that we're living in the golden age of television have held weight. However, in 2019 it's begun to teeter upon fact, rather than argument.

You have such heavy hitters as Netflix and Amazon at the forefront, but of course, you can't forget the likes of Channel 4 and the BBC. One of the most exciting titles to emerge so far this year has undoubtedly been Giri/Haji. Joe Barton's (Humans) latest series arrived on BBC Two on Thursday, October 17th 2019, throwing audiences into the world of a Tokyo detective.

Kenzo (Takehiro Hira) discovers that a yakuza boss' nephew has been murdered in the UK, but that his brother may be involved; his sibling was believed to be dead. He soon heads for London to become entangled in a web of violence, mystery and intrigue.

Giri/Haji: Is Season 2 confirmed?

Currently, there is no news of Giri/Haji returning for a second season.

As the rain falls, the credits roll on episode eight, and potentially, the entire series. The ending doesn't necessarily warrant more episodes, but we have seen many occasions where shows make an unexpected return.

Although all eight episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, episodes continue to air weekly on BBC Two.

The eighth and final episode is set to air on Thursday, December 5th 2019. Once viewing figures are calculated and so forth, it's possible that we could see it renewed in December; if the viewing statistics are overwhelming, demand could see it make a comeback. Many have already binged through it all on BBC iPlayer.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for updates, but right now, it looks as though Giri/Haji will firmly stand alone as a miniseries.

Joe Barton reflects on Giri/Haji

In a BBC interview ahead of the series' release, screenwriter Joe Barton discussed his work and experiences sculpting Giri/Haji:

"One of the most exciting elements about making this show has been the sense that, creatively, everything was on the table..."

He continued: "We’ve always felt that this was its own beast - a violent, foreign language crime-drama-romance-sometimes-comedy with half of the dialogue in subtitles. We gave ourselves permission to explore any idea that we had, however out-there. I’ve never had one of my TV shows greenlit before, it felt mad that we were being allowed to make this show at all and I wanted to throw everything at it, just in case they never let me make another one."

Let's hope that this isn't the case!

Concluding, he revealed: "It’s been the best creative experience of my life. I still haven’t learnt any Japanese."

So that was episode 4. 1st four eps directed by the Croydon Scorsese @julianfarino, next few done by lovely lovely @benchessell. You can, as ever, watch all of it on @BBCiPlayer RIGHT NOW. #GiriHaji — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) November 7, 2019

Fans talk Giri/Haji on Twitter

Audiences are clearly impressed with the results.

One on Twitter wrote: "Will Sharpe as Rodney in #GiriHaji must be the TV performance of the year," while another added: "Absolutely blown away by #girihaji the choreography in the final scene was out of this world. I’m now sat weeping into my wine glass wondering what will become of Kenzo and Sarah. Please bring it back for another series,"

A fan also expressed: "Just finished watching #girihaji today and it was incredible! Best series I've seen since Chernobyl this year. Has to be up for a #bafta, well-acted and produced, really can't fault it at all. Fingers crossed for a season 2!"

Even casting director Daniel Edwards tweeted: "Without a doubt one of the most beautiful, original, hilarious, shocking, exquisite television dramas I have ever watched... EVER! My heart is full #girihaji @BBCTwo watch it! let it fill you up with its brilliance."

Let's hope they find a way to bring it back.

