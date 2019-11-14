Fortnite Chapter 2: Players create petition for patch notes - "The game will die!"

The Fortnite community is signing a petition for Epic Games to start releasing patch notes again for Chapter 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been a breath of fresh air following the abysmal season 10, but fans are not happy about the lack of communication from Epic Games thanks to them no longer posting in-depth patch notes. This has resulted in the community creating a fresh petition with the hope that it will encourage the developer's to return to their ways.

The week 6 Hide and Seek challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 have been leaked online, but a lot of fans are still bothered about the lack of patch notes following yesterday's update 11.11. If you're hoping for Epic Games to inform you of everything that's new with every update in the future, then you may want to sign the petition.

How to sign the Fortnite Chapter 2 petition

The Bring Patch Notes Back to Fortnite Chapter 2 petition was created 22-hours ago by FNBR HQ. As of writing, it has racked up 7,745 signatures with the hope of completing 10,000.

"Patch Notes are crucial for the future of the game, and it's something that unites the developer, (in this case Epic Games) and the playerbase," says the petition's description.

"If the players of the game are not informed on what changes are being made, their decisions will remain private and therefore, the game won't be able to evolve or improve. Players can't judge a change if they haven't been informed of it."

You can sign the petition by clicking here.

Epic Games haven't provided a reason for why they've decided to stop posting patch notes for Chapter 2, but hopefully the clamouring from fans will encourage them to return to their ways. It's unlikely but all the community can do is hope.

"We need patch notes for the game to evolve"

Some of the Fortnite community have echoed the sentiments of the petition by declaring on Twitter over the past month that they want patch notes back. Again, it's 99% unlikely to happen, but maybe the continuous uproar from fans will cause Epic Games to rethink.

Or ,... people want to know what is happening, changing with the game? — Dank 'n Derpy Gamer (@DankNDerpyGamer) 13 November 2019

As a dedicated Fortnite player, I feel like a lack of Patch Notes is causing unneeded confusion and frustration. Hard to give feedback if we're not aware of what is being changed. Also as a long time content creator, not knowing when updates are happening affects our schedule. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 7, 2019

I miss the big "State of development" posts Epic would make, letting us know the future of Fortnite and what we could expect to see next.



The last one was over 18 months ago... Now we don't even get patch notes! pic.twitter.com/ybzn47FiON — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) November 11, 2019

First they take away our patch notes and now they don’t tell us about updates, very unepic of you Fortnite — Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) November 5, 2019

Are you serious? I dont like negativity of the game,but they dont communicate with us and we got almost no content at all,we are 5 weeks in this season already and what did we get?Not much.



The game is good now,but if FN continues with this,the game will die And that’s facts — Microtjuh (@microtjuh) November 13, 2019