Every Christmas film on Sky Cinema 2019 with ratings and trailers

Sky boasts a huge selection of Christmas films available for the 2019 holiday season with enough Santa-centric movies to leave Netflix as red-faced as Rudolph's glowing nose.

While the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix have a good selection of Christmas flicks, it doesn't really compare to the overwhelming roster on Sky Cinema.

For starters, Sky has its own channel dedicated to Christmas movies!

To help you decide which films you're going to watch over the festive period we've listed every Christmas movie on Sky for the 2019 holidays, with a handy ratings guide and trailers.

Sky Cinema Christmas Collection

These films are exclusive to the Sky Cinema Christmas Collection (channel 303), which airs Christmas movies 24 hours a day!

You can watch them as they broadcasted or record them. Some are hardcore Christmas films and others are simply set around the holidays.

Die Hard (5 stars)

"Christmas is a time for taking when sneering Euro villain Alan Rickman is pitted against Bruce Willis's New York cop John McClane in a Los Angeles skyscraper."

"Frank Capra's ultimate winter warmer stars James Stewart as a depressed good guy who discovers that his small town just wouldn't be the same without him."

"Michael Caine plays a mean Scrooge but mainly a stooge to his Muppet co-stars in this joyously silly take on Dickens' evergreen tale."

Miracle on 34th Street (4 stars - three versions!)

A Christmas classic, there are four remakes of the movie that tells the tale of a supermarket Santa Claus caught in a battle with the law over whether he is 'the real St Nicholas'.

Sky features the 1947, 1973 and 1994 versions, with the latest remake featuring Richard Attenborough and the young girl who plays Matilda.

"Billy Bob Thornton puts the grot into grotto as a lowlife crook who takes a job as a shop Santa in order to rob the place. A foul-mouthed treat for grown-ups."

Scrooged (4 stars)

"Bill Murray is perfect as the mean-spirited TV boss who gets an eye-watering lesson from three ghosts. Big laughs in this sharp update of A Christmas Carol."

"A digital Tom Hanks plays the conductor who takes a sceptical boy on a Christmas journey he'll never forget in this groundbreaking animated favourite."

"Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan give everyone the warm-and-fuzzies in this inescapably romantic comedy from the writer of When Harry Met Sally..."

This Christmas (4 stars)

"A dysfunctional family celebrate their first Christmas for years in traditional style: with put-downs, punch-ups and jaw-dropping surprises. Idris Elba stars."

Batman Returns (4 stars)

"Twas Christmas in Gotham City and not a mouse stirred... but there was an almighty kerfuffle between a bat, a cat and a Penguin..."

"After holidays from hell - home and abroad - the Griswolds - led by disaster-prone dad Clark (Chevy Chase) - opt to stay put for the festive season."

A Christmas Carol (3 stars)

"Jim Carrey voices Ebenezer Scrooge in this animated adaption of Charles Dickens' classic tale."

Almost Christmas (3 stars)

"Danny Glover oversees a feisty festive family reunion in a Yuletide cracker with a sackful of attitude. With Gabrielle Union and Omar Epps."

Fred Claus (3 stars)

"There's chaos at the North Pole when Santa's grinchy brother (Vince Vaughn) gets his big foot in the family business. Talk about an elf scare!"

The Star (3 stars)

"A donkey goes in search of excitement in this charming animated comedy about the story of the first Christmas. A modern 2017 flick featuring Kelly Clarkson and Oprah Winfrey."

Jingle All The Way (3 stars)

Who doesn't like a Christmas film with Arnie?

"Desperate dad Arnold Schwarzenegger promises his son a super toy for Christmas, only to find that every store is sold out."

Frozen Fever (3 stars)

"Animated short featuring the characters from Disney's Oscar-winning Frozen. It can't match the original but still worth a watch."

Snowball Express (2 stars)

"New York dad Dean Jones packs up his family and heads to the Rockies to try to turn a decaying mansion into the best ski lodge in town."

Snow Day (2 stars)

"Nippy comedy with Chevy Chase as a weatherman whose kids' school is closed by a freak snowstorm. Naturally, the pupils want to keep the doors closed..."

All I want for Christmas (2 stars)

"Touching tale about two kids who try to reunite their divorced parents for Christmas, helped by their grandmother (Lauren Bacall) and Santa (Leslie Nielsen)."

I'll Be Home for Christmas (2 stars)

"Seasonal comedy starring a young Jessica Biel. Chaos reigns when a teenager's dad promises him a Porsche if he can make it home in time for Christmas."

Surviving Christmas (2 stars)

"It's Christmas chaos as lonely millionaire Ben Affleck hires a family to spend the holidays with. Supposed 'comedy'."

12 Men at Christmas (1 star)

"Kristin Chenoweth stars as a PR executive who must convince 12 men to pose naked for a calendar when she relocates to a cash-strapped town after getting fired."

Home Alone 4 (1 star)

Yep. They made a fourth film.

Coming Home for Christmas (1 star)

A very cheesy holiday romance flick!

"A holiday-loving house manager working for a wealthy family finds herself pursued by two very different brothers."