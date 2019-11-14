Everton fans react on Twitter to new stadium consultation results

Everton are looking to move out of Goodison Park and into a new stadium in the coming years and some of the Toffees faithful are getting excited.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that the Goodison Park outfit's plans for their proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock have received major public backing as part of a 'record-breaking' consultation process (official Everton website).

As stated on the Toffees website, data analysis shows that 96 percent of the 43,039 respondents want The People’s Project - the combined stadium development plan and redevelopment of the Goodison Park site - to continue, and that eight out of 10 non-Evertonians also support progression of the plans.

Everton, who remain on course to submit a planning application before the end of the year, have also revealed that 98 percent of all respondents support the design of the 52,000 seater stadium with 99 percent of Everton fans backing what architect Dan Meis unveiled in July.

Other stats show that 96 percent support the proposed reuse of historic features at Bramley Moore Dock, including the Hydraulic Tower; 90 percent support the proposed transport strategy for both match day and non-match days; 92 percent support the proposed outline layout/design for the redevelopment of Goodison Park; and 91 percent support the proposed mix of uses and amount of development at Goodison Park.

Following the positive update, some Everton fans took to social media to give their thoughts:

This is one thing Everton are getting very right. Bravo. — Rob Coppell (@coppelli1878) 13 November 2019

We might be crap at the moment, but we’re gonna have the best stadium going — WiGGY (@Dan_Hignett) 13 November 2019

Unreal Christmas present — Adam ✌️ (@adxmEFC) 13 November 2019

This made me smile — PositiveBlues (@PositiveToffee) 13 November 2019

Class — Luke Harrington (@laxelh) 13 November 2019

Exciting stuff — colin mckillen (@CMckillen) 13 November 2019

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton are estimating a proposed stadium at Bramley Moore Dock to take three years to build from the moment construction gets underway.